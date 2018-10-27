MEBANE, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina's energized and financially flush Democratic Party is casting its get-out-the-vote net this year into areas it once ceded to rivals. The party is hoping to wrest the legislature from Republicans and end a long-running battle between lawmakers and the executive branch.

Democrats need to win four House seats or six in the Senate next month to end the GOP's veto-proof majorities.

Republican leaders have used their advantage to erode the Democratic governor's powers and promote a right-leaning agenda on taxes, education and social issues.

Gov. Roy Cooper has raised millions of dollars to support the Democrats' cause.

Some in the party hope to take control of the legislature for the first time since 2011. To do so, Democrats would need to win 16 House and 11 Senate seats.