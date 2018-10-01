  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan amusement park plunged into darkness during Halloween party

Electricity problems within Leofoo Village responsible for blackout: Taipower

By Matthew Strong,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/10/27 20:19
Leofoo Village during daylight.

Leofoo Village during daylight. (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – During a Halloween event Saturday evening, Leofoo Village (六福村) amusement park plunged into darkness, fooling visitors into believing it was all part of the show.

The park, located in the Hsinchu County township of Guanxi, is one of the country’s most popular entertainment destinations.

At 5:40 p.m., not only did the lights suddenly fall out, but a miniature ferris wheel grinded to a halt, leaving several children stuck in the air, according to the Apple Daily. The kids were easily freed with the help of a ladder and nobody was injured in the incident.

At the time, a Halloween event was also in progress, leading the public to believe that the total darkness was part of the show. Only when the lights failed to come back on did they realize there was a problem, but the darkness contributed to the Halloween mood, according to spectators quoted by the Apple Daily.

Power was restored to the park at 7:14 p.m., with the site resuming operations until its habitual closing time of 8 p.m.

State utility Taiwan Power Corporation denied it was at the base of the problem, and speculated a transformer within the park might have tripped, causing a sudden blackout.
blackout
Halloween
Leofoo Village
Taipower

RELATED ARTICLES

Top Halloween parties in Taipei 
Top Halloween parties in Taipei 
2018/10/24 17:09
Taipower to propose voltage switch from 110 to 220 volts for new buildings: report
Taipower to propose voltage switch from 110 to 220 volts for new buildings: report
2018/10/15 15:58
Taiwan to complete repackaging of Orchid Island nuclear waste in 2020
Taiwan to complete repackaging of Orchid Island nuclear waste in 2020
2018/10/13 20:08
Taiwan's Leofoo Village to offer discount tickets for World Rhino Day during Mid-Autumn Festival
Taiwan's Leofoo Village to offer discount tickets for World Rhino Day during Mid-Autumn Festival
2018/09/13 17:36
Power use hits record high for July in Taiwan
Power use hits record high for July in Taiwan
2018/07/20 09:28