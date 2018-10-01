TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – During a Halloween event Saturday evening, Leofoo Village (六福村) amusement park plunged into darkness, fooling visitors into believing it was all part of the show.

The park, located in the Hsinchu County township of Guanxi, is one of the country’s most popular entertainment destinations.

At 5:40 p.m., not only did the lights suddenly fall out, but a miniature ferris wheel grinded to a halt, leaving several children stuck in the air, according to the Apple Daily. The kids were easily freed with the help of a ladder and nobody was injured in the incident.

At the time, a Halloween event was also in progress, leading the public to believe that the total darkness was part of the show. Only when the lights failed to come back on did they realize there was a problem, but the darkness contributed to the Halloween mood, according to spectators quoted by the Apple Daily.

Power was restored to the park at 7:14 p.m., with the site resuming operations until its habitual closing time of 8 p.m.

State utility Taiwan Power Corporation denied it was at the base of the problem, and speculated a transformer within the park might have tripped, causing a sudden blackout.