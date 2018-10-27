Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, October 27, 2018

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (KPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;More clouds than sun;30;25;A t-storm around;31;25;SSE;11;75%;73%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly cloudy;34;27;A t-storm in spots;35;27;NNW;18;53%;49%;5

Aleppo, Syria;Sunshine;19;7;Plenty of sun;21;7;NNE;7;40%;0%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Partial sunshine;24;15;A little p.m. rain;19;10;WSW;18;63%;91%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Spotty showers;11;3;Clouds and sun;9;2;NE;23;69%;26%;2

Anchorage, United States;A shower in the a.m.;9;2;A shower or two;5;-3;NNE;19;78%;88%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cooler;27;9;Cooler with clearing;16;7;SE;10;50%;14%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy;16;8;Cooler;9;-1;WSW;22;75%;61%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny, nice;26;15;Clouds and sun, nice;28;16;SSE;9;54%;28%;7

Athens, Greece;Sunshine, pleasant;23;17;Sunshine and nice;22;16;SSE;13;70%;34%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;A little p.m. rain;20;15;A little a.m. rain;18;13;NW;15;78%;82%;9

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and cooler;23;11;Plenty of sun;26;13;NW;14;51%;0%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A p.m. t-storm;32;23;A t-storm or two;31;23;ESE;7;80%;85%;6

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny;30;16;Partial sunshine;29;16;NE;14;39%;3%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny;35;26;Mostly sunny;34;26;ENE;11;60%;52%;8

Barcelona, Spain;Downpours, cooler;16;8;Cool with rain;12;6;SW;14;76%;75%;1

Beijing, China;Sunny;17;5;Inc. clouds;17;4;NNW;25;32%;11%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny, warmer;27;14;Clouds and sun, warm;25;17;SE;14;50%;69%;2

Berlin, Germany;Clouds and sunshine;10;4;A little p.m. rain;8;3;NE;16;67%;66%;0

Bogota, Colombia;Cloudy;19;8;A shower in the p.m.;20;9;ESE;9;68%;66%;12

Brasilia, Brazil;A p.m. t-storm;29;18;A t-storm around;28;18;W;11;74%;65%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;Rain and drizzle;12;8;Cloudy, a t-storm;20;13;SSE;17;83%;82%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Spotty showers;10;2;Partly sunny;7;2;NE;14;67%;66%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny, warm;23;8;Mostly sunny, warm;25;10;SSE;8;63%;0%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Cloudy and mild;20;14;A shower or t-storm;23;15;S;14;54%;87%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny;21;13;Mostly cloudy;22;16;ENE;11;68%;25%;6

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm or two;31;18;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;19;NW;7;38%;62%;5

Busan, South Korea;Some sun;16;8;Mostly sunny;19;10;WNW;20;51%;1%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and pleasant;27;17;Mostly sunny;29;17;NE;16;28%;0%;5

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and very warm;32;18;Mostly cloudy, warm;28;18;SSE;17;55%;2%;10

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;28;20;Partly sunny;28;18;E;5;66%;44%;9

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;33;25;Sun and some clouds;32;24;N;23;63%;5%;8

Chicago, United States;Mostly cloudy;12;8;A couple of showers;12;6;WNW;24;83%;70%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A p.m. thunderstorm;30;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;25;N;12;78%;79%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;Spotty showers;7;0;Spotty showers;5;2;ENE;14;63%;69%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Nice with some sun;30;25;Sunny and nice;29;25;N;22;75%;4%;8

Dallas, United States;Sunny and warmer;27;15;Sunny and pleasant;29;16;SSW;11;61%;1%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A shower;31;22;A little a.m. rain;31;22;SE;13;72%;64%;11

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny;31;18;Hazy sunshine;32;17;N;10;47%;0%;5

Denver, United States;Sunshine and warm;24;5;Mostly sunny;24;8;SW;9;34%;2%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Abundant sunshine;33;22;A t-storm around;30;23;S;9;66%;72%;3

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny;33;22;A downpour;34;23;SW;10;60%;56%;12

Dublin, Ireland;A shower or two;6;1;Partly sunny, chilly;9;-1;NW;17;72%;2%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Increasing clouds;27;13;A few showers;22;10;S;7;48%;93%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Showers and t-storms;21;10;Cooler;15;9;W;22;58%;3%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;Mostly cloudy;27;21;Low clouds breaking;28;20;NE;8;67%;44%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunshine and nice;30;12;Sunny and pleasant;29;10;ENE;14;19%;0%;13

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;30;23;An afternoon shower;28;20;NE;20;54%;64%;6

Helsinki, Finland;Turning cloudy;2;-1;Mostly sunny, chilly;2;-4;NNE;20;72%;7%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Sun and clouds;34;25;A p.m. shower or two;34;23;WSW;9;71%;72%;7

Hong Kong, China;Sunshine, less humid;29;20;Sunny and pleasant;28;20;NE;9;44%;0%;6

Honolulu, United States;Spotty showers;31;25;More clouds than sun;31;25;ENE;19;64%;35%;5

Hyderabad, India;Sunny;32;16;Partly sunny;32;16;N;13;34%;0%;7

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;31;14;Hazy sunshine;30;15;N;10;40%;0%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny;18;12;Partly sunny;22;13;S;11;62%;0%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;A p.m. t-storm;33;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;25;NNW;10;69%;72%;12

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny;33;27;Plenty of sun;34;28;NNW;13;56%;10%;6

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny;31;14;Mostly sunny, warm;31;15;NW;10;18%;18%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Warm with some sun;26;6;Mostly cloudy;25;7;NW;6;22%;0%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;35;22;Hazy sun and hot;37;22;NNW;10;27%;0%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Sunshine, pleasant;24;10;Sunny and nice;25;10;SSW;8;44%;7%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;39;25;Plenty of sunshine;38;25;NNE;21;29%;2%;8

Kiev, Ukraine;A little p.m. rain;14;9;Clouds and sun, mild;17;9;S;7;78%;36%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;32;24;An afternoon shower;32;25;NNE;9;63%;69%;7

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Variable cloudiness;33;22;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;23;W;9;74%;80%;10

Kolkata, India;Mostly sunny;32;21;Partial sunshine;32;22;SSE;8;52%;67%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;33;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;24;N;6;78%;66%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;A thunderstorm;12;4;Some sun, a t-storm;15;2;NE;10;51%;73%;14

Lagos, Nigeria;A couple of t-storms;31;25;A stray thunderstorm;30;25;SSW;11;76%;66%;3

Lima, Peru;Clearing;20;16;Turning sunny;20;16;SSW;10;74%;10%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny, breezy;17;9;A shower in places;15;10;N;24;53%;40%;3

London, United Kingdom;A shower in the p.m.;8;4;A shower in places;9;2;NNE;20;70%;45%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny and very warm;30;16;Plenty of sunshine;28;16;ESE;7;43%;2%;4

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun;32;25;Humid with some sun;30;24;WSW;11;75%;42%;12

Madrid, Spain;A little rain;13;3;A shower in the a.m.;11;3;NNW;13;53%;66%;3

Male, Maldives;Showers around;30;27;Morning showers;30;27;WSW;13;73%;94%;5

Manaus, Brazil;Partly sunny;34;25;A morning t-storm;33;26;WNW;8;69%;63%;6

Manila, Philippines;A passing shower;33;25;Inc. clouds;33;24;ENE;8;63%;66%;5

Melbourne, Australia;Clouds and sun;20;7;Clouds and sunshine;18;6;SSE;15;44%;0%;9

Mexico City, Mexico;A heavy p.m. t-storm;20;13;A t-storm in spots;20;13;NNE;11;66%;65%;8

Miami, United States;A morning t-storm;31;20;Sunlit, not as warm;27;20;N;16;51%;5%;5

Minsk, Belarus;Some sun, a shower;9;3;A little p.m. rain;7;2;ENE;11;69%;81%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny, nice;29;24;Partly sunny;29;24;S;10;74%;63%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny;19;11;Some sun;21;14;NE;10;70%;44%;10

Montreal, Canada;Rain and drizzle;5;0;Rain and drizzle;4;0;SW;4;93%;72%;1

Moscow, Russia;Rain and drizzle;6;2;A morning shower;7;-2;NNE;17;78%;64%;1

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;36;27;Hazy sun and warm;37;26;N;13;38%;0%;7

Nairobi, Kenya;A little a.m. rain;24;14;A stray t-shower;25;15;NE;14;62%;64%;10

New York, United States;Windy;11;8;Clouds and sun;13;8;SW;26;72%;58%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Brilliant sunshine;23;10;Plenty of sunshine;25;11;NNE;9;43%;0%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Sunny and mild;13;6;Increasing clouds;14;1;SSW;25;43%;56%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny;22;12;Mostly sunny;18;12;WSW;15;50%;3%;4

Oslo, Norway;Clouds and sun;3;-3;Mostly sunny, chilly;2;-5;NNE;10;53%;11%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Rain and drizzle;4;-1;Snow and rain;3;-2;SSW;12;91%;75%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A stray thunderstorm;30;25;A couple of t-storms;30;25;N;8;76%;77%;6

Panama City, Panama;A p.m. t-storm;30;25;Showers and t-storms;30;24;WNW;10;83%;83%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;25;Spotty showers;31;24;NE;10;78%;66%;9

Paris, France;Clouds and sun;10;3;Periods of sun;8;3;NE;20;57%;72%;1

Perth, Australia;Sunny and pleasant;26;13;Plenty of sunshine;27;15;S;16;50%;0%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Mostly sunny;34;25;Warm with some sun;34;24;NNE;14;65%;44%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A heavy a.m. shower;29;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;24;N;14;78%;79%;3

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;33;23;An afternoon shower;32;23;ENE;8;57%;69%;7

Prague, Czech Republic;Cloudy;10;4;Cooler with rain;5;4;N;9;86%;91%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny, cooler;12;2;Rather cloudy, cool;10;-2;WNW;14;60%;30%;1

Quito, Ecuador;A little rain;21;13;Periods of rain;21;12;ENE;13;52%;86%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly cloudy;20;11;Showers, some heavy;15;9;WNW;26;74%;93%;2

Recife, Brazil;Mostly sunny;30;24;Clouds and sun, nice;31;25;NE;11;60%;25%;10

Reykjavik, Iceland;Inc. clouds;4;3;A shower in the p.m.;7;2;SW;14;91%;76%;0

Riga, Latvia;Cloudy;8;2;Partly sunny;5;-2;ENE;14;76%;6%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;30;22;Partly sunny;25;19;WSW;22;60%;66%;12

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Increasing clouds;33;18;A t-storm, cooler;24;18;NNE;15;56%;63%;5

Rome, Italy;Showers and t-storms;24;18;Thunderstorms;20;18;SSE;17;86%;90%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Turning cloudy;5;2;Rain/sleet shower;4;-4;ENE;18;60%;56%;1

San Francisco, United States;Some sun;20;16;Mostly sunny;19;13;NW;14;75%;9%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm in spots;26;18;Showers and t-storms;22;19;ENE;9;86%;89%;5

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;30;24;A shower in spots;30;24;E;12;67%;73%;7

San Salvador, El Salvador;Periods of sun;24;19;Periods of sun;24;18;N;11;95%;55%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny;27;8;Mostly sunny;25;8;E;11;29%;6%;9

Santiago, Chile;Clouds and sun;26;12;Partly sunny;26;13;SW;7;39%;44%;10

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;29;23;A p.m. shower or two;30;22;N;7;77%;76%;7

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;16;4;Sunny, but cool;14;4;NNW;15;58%;1%;3

Seattle, United States;Cloudy, p.m. rain;14;11;Periods of rain;13;9;S;16;78%;84%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Partly sunny;14;4;Showers around;13;3;NW;11;67%;87%;3

Shanghai, China;Plenty of sunshine;20;12;Sunny and pleasant;22;14;WSW;17;42%;0%;4

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;31;27;A p.m. t-storm;32;26;WNW;5;76%;82%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly sunny;22;6;Mostly sunny;23;7;S;7;58%;1%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;30;25;A shower in spots;30;24;ENE;9;67%;73%;7

Stockholm, Sweden;Periods of sun;4;0;Spotty showers;4;-1;NE;12;64%;62%;1

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny;24;15;Cloudy, not as warm;20;12;ESE;27;54%;6%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Clouds and sun;25;16;Sunshine and nice;26;17;E;13;48%;0%;5

Tallinn, Estonia;Snow and rain;5;2;A passing shower;4;-2;ENE;21;60%;75%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Becoming cloudy;32;14;Cooler with rain;16;6;N;17;82%;71%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Lots of sun, breezy;15;5;More sun than clouds;14;5;NNE;8;64%;6%;3

Tehran, Iran;Partly sunny;24;13;A downpour;16;11;W;9;53%;66%;2

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;25;15;Plenty of sunshine;27;15;E;10;32%;0%;4

Tirana, Albania;A p.m. t-storm;29;14;Partly sunny, warm;29;18;ESE;11;48%;62%;3

Tokyo, Japan;Showers around;23;14;Clearing;20;12;SSW;12;63%;25%;2

Toronto, Canada;Rain and drizzle;5;1;Cloudy with a shower;7;2;NW;11;79%;72%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny;28;20;Some sun, pleasant;29;23;SSE;13;50%;10%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;28;18;Rain and drizzle;26;20;S;24;56%;74%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Clouds and sun;4;-2;Partly sunny;7;-8;NNW;12;46%;7%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Spotty p.m. showers;14;9;Cloudy with showers;12;7;SSE;11;75%;98%;1

Vienna, Austria;A touch of rain;11;8;Cloudy with a shower;20;12;NNW;16;70%;82%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny;33;22;Mostly sunny and hot;33;21;E;8;57%;18%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;Occasional a.m. rain;9;3;Partly sunny;6;1;NE;10;59%;63%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Clouds;11;3;Cooler with rain;7;3;ENE;12;89%;89%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Rain and drizzle;14;11;Partly sunny;17;12;NNW;25;67%;27%;8

Yangon, Myanmar;Clouds and sun;35;24;Partly sunny;34;24;NNW;8;68%;29%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;15;1;Plenty of sunshine;14;1;NE;4;52%;2%;3

