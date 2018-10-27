NEW YORK (AP) — Guys, it's all happening for Busy Philipps.

She's got a New York Times best-selling book, "This Will Only Hurt a Little," and her late-night talk show on E! called "Busy Tonight" premieres Sunday.

These career milestones come on the heels of her popular Instagram account, where she portrays herself, warts and all, rather than a character. Philipps posts multiple stories throughout the day.

She says she began turning to Instagram when the acting opportunities weren't as appealing as in the past. She's had regular roles on "Freaks and Geeks," ''Dawson's Creek," ''ER" and "Cougar Town."

And as Philipps grew a fan base just by being herself, the opportunities grew too. "Busy Tonight," is executive produced by Tina Fey.