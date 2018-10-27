Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, October 27, 2018

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (MPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;More clouds than sun;87;76;A t-storm around;87;77;SSE;7;75%;73%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly cloudy;93;81;A t-storm in spots;94;81;NNW;11;53%;49%;5

Aleppo, Syria;Sunshine;67;44;Plenty of sun;70;45;NNE;5;40%;0%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Partial sunshine;74;60;A little p.m. rain;66;49;WSW;11;63%;91%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Spotty showers;51;37;Clouds and sun;47;36;NE;14;69%;26%;2

Anchorage, United States;A shower in the a.m.;47;35;A shower or two;40;26;NNE;12;78%;88%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cooler;81;49;Cooler with clearing;61;44;SE;6;50%;14%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy;62;46;Cooler;48;30;WSW;14;75%;61%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny, nice;80;59;Clouds and sun, nice;82;60;SSE;6;54%;28%;7

Athens, Greece;Sunshine, pleasant;74;62;Sunshine and nice;72;61;SSE;8;70%;34%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;A little p.m. rain;69;59;A little a.m. rain;64;55;NW;9;78%;82%;9

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and cooler;73;52;Plenty of sun;78;55;NW;8;51%;0%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A p.m. t-storm;89;74;A t-storm or two;88;74;ESE;4;80%;85%;6

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny;86;60;Partial sunshine;84;62;NE;8;39%;3%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny;94;78;Mostly sunny;93;79;ENE;7;60%;52%;8

Barcelona, Spain;Downpours, cooler;61;47;Cool with rain;54;44;SW;9;76%;75%;1

Beijing, China;Sunny;63;41;Inc. clouds;63;39;NNW;15;32%;11%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny, warmer;81;58;Clouds and sun, warm;77;63;SE;9;50%;69%;2

Berlin, Germany;Clouds and sunshine;50;38;A little p.m. rain;47;38;NE;10;67%;66%;0

Bogota, Colombia;Cloudy;66;46;A shower in the p.m.;68;48;ESE;6;68%;66%;12

Brasilia, Brazil;A p.m. t-storm;85;65;A t-storm around;83;65;W;7;74%;65%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;Rain and drizzle;54;46;Cloudy, a t-storm;67;56;SSE;11;83%;82%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Spotty showers;50;35;Partly sunny;44;35;NE;9;67%;66%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny, warm;73;46;Mostly sunny, warm;77;51;SSE;5;63%;0%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Cloudy and mild;68;56;A shower or t-storm;73;59;S;9;54%;87%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny;69;56;Mostly cloudy;71;61;ENE;7;68%;25%;6

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm or two;89;65;A stray a.m. t-storm;91;66;NW;4;38%;62%;5

Busan, South Korea;Some sun;61;47;Mostly sunny;66;50;WNW;13;51%;1%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and pleasant;81;62;Mostly sunny;85;62;NE;10;28%;0%;5

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and very warm;89;64;Mostly cloudy, warm;83;65;SSE;11;55%;2%;10

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;83;68;Partly sunny;83;64;E;3;66%;44%;9

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;91;77;Sun and some clouds;90;75;N;14;63%;5%;8

Chicago, United States;Mostly cloudy;54;46;A couple of showers;53;43;WNW;15;83%;70%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A p.m. thunderstorm;87;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;78;N;7;78%;79%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;Spotty showers;44;32;Spotty showers;41;36;ENE;9;63%;69%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Nice with some sun;86;77;Sunny and nice;85;76;N;13;75%;4%;8

Dallas, United States;Sunny and warmer;81;60;Sunny and pleasant;84;61;SSW;7;61%;1%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A shower;88;72;A little a.m. rain;88;72;SE;8;72%;64%;11

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny;88;64;Hazy sunshine;89;63;N;6;47%;0%;5

Denver, United States;Sunshine and warm;76;42;Mostly sunny;76;47;SW;6;34%;2%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Abundant sunshine;91;72;A t-storm around;87;73;S;6;66%;72%;3

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny;92;71;A downpour;92;73;SW;6;60%;56%;12

Dublin, Ireland;A shower or two;43;34;Partly sunny, chilly;47;30;NW;10;72%;2%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Increasing clouds;81;55;A few showers;72;50;S;4;48%;93%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Showers and t-storms;69;50;Cooler;59;48;W;14;58%;3%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;Mostly cloudy;81;70;Low clouds breaking;82;68;NE;5;67%;44%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunshine and nice;86;54;Sunny and pleasant;85;51;ENE;9;19%;0%;13

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;87;73;An afternoon shower;82;69;NE;13;54%;64%;6

Helsinki, Finland;Turning cloudy;36;30;Mostly sunny, chilly;35;25;NNE;13;72%;7%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Sun and clouds;93;78;A p.m. shower or two;94;74;WSW;5;71%;72%;7

Hong Kong, China;Sunshine, less humid;83;68;Sunny and pleasant;83;67;NE;6;44%;0%;6

Honolulu, United States;Spotty showers;88;77;More clouds than sun;88;77;ENE;12;64%;35%;5

Hyderabad, India;Sunny;90;60;Partly sunny;89;61;N;8;34%;0%;7

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;88;57;Hazy sunshine;85;58;N;6;40%;0%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny;65;54;Partly sunny;71;55;S;7;62%;0%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;A p.m. t-storm;91;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;76;NNW;6;69%;72%;12

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny;91;81;Plenty of sun;93;82;NNW;8;56%;10%;6

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny;87;57;Mostly sunny, warm;88;59;NW;6;18%;18%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Warm with some sun;80;42;Mostly cloudy;78;45;NW;4;22%;0%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;96;72;Hazy sun and hot;99;72;NNW;6;27%;0%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Sunshine, pleasant;75;50;Sunny and nice;77;50;SSW;5;44%;7%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;102;78;Plenty of sunshine;100;77;NNE;13;29%;2%;8

Kiev, Ukraine;A little p.m. rain;57;49;Clouds and sun, mild;62;48;S;5;78%;36%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;89;76;An afternoon shower;89;77;NNE;6;63%;69%;7

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Variable cloudiness;91;72;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;74;W;6;74%;80%;10

Kolkata, India;Mostly sunny;89;69;Partial sunshine;90;71;SSE;5;52%;67%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;92;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;75;N;4;78%;66%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;A thunderstorm;54;39;Some sun, a t-storm;60;36;NE;6;51%;73%;14

Lagos, Nigeria;A couple of t-storms;88;77;A stray thunderstorm;86;77;SSW;7;76%;66%;3

Lima, Peru;Clearing;68;61;Turning sunny;68;61;SSW;6;74%;10%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny, breezy;62;48;A shower in places;58;50;N;15;53%;40%;3

London, United Kingdom;A shower in the p.m.;46;39;A shower in places;48;36;NNE;13;70%;45%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny and very warm;86;61;Plenty of sunshine;83;61;ESE;5;43%;2%;4

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun;90;77;Humid with some sun;87;76;WSW;7;75%;42%;12

Madrid, Spain;A little rain;55;37;A shower in the a.m.;52;37;NNW;8;53%;66%;3

Male, Maldives;Showers around;85;80;Morning showers;87;81;WSW;8;73%;94%;5

Manaus, Brazil;Partly sunny;93;78;A morning t-storm;91;79;WNW;5;69%;63%;6

Manila, Philippines;A passing shower;92;76;Inc. clouds;91;76;ENE;5;63%;66%;5

Melbourne, Australia;Clouds and sun;68;44;Clouds and sunshine;65;43;SSE;9;44%;0%;9

Mexico City, Mexico;A heavy p.m. t-storm;68;56;A t-storm in spots;68;55;NNE;7;66%;65%;8

Miami, United States;A morning t-storm;88;68;Sunlit, not as warm;81;68;N;10;51%;5%;5

Minsk, Belarus;Some sun, a shower;49;37;A little p.m. rain;44;36;ENE;7;69%;81%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny, nice;84;75;Partly sunny;85;75;S;6;74%;63%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny;67;52;Some sun;70;58;NE;6;70%;44%;10

Montreal, Canada;Rain and drizzle;40;32;Rain and drizzle;38;32;SW;3;93%;72%;1

Moscow, Russia;Rain and drizzle;43;36;A morning shower;45;28;NNE;11;78%;64%;1

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;97;80;Hazy sun and warm;98;80;N;8;38%;0%;7

Nairobi, Kenya;A little a.m. rain;76;58;A stray t-shower;78;59;NE;9;62%;64%;10

New York, United States;Windy;52;47;Clouds and sun;56;47;SW;16;72%;58%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Brilliant sunshine;74;50;Plenty of sunshine;77;52;NNE;6;43%;0%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Sunny and mild;56;43;Increasing clouds;58;34;SSW;15;43%;56%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny;71;53;Mostly sunny;64;54;WSW;9;50%;3%;4

Oslo, Norway;Clouds and sun;38;26;Mostly sunny, chilly;35;22;NNE;6;53%;11%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Rain and drizzle;39;30;Snow and rain;37;29;SSW;7;91%;75%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A stray thunderstorm;86;77;A couple of t-storms;85;77;N;5;76%;77%;6

Panama City, Panama;A p.m. t-storm;86;76;Showers and t-storms;86;76;WNW;6;83%;83%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;76;Spotty showers;88;75;NE;6;78%;66%;9

Paris, France;Clouds and sun;50;38;Periods of sun;47;37;NE;13;57%;72%;1

Perth, Australia;Sunny and pleasant;79;56;Plenty of sunshine;81;59;S;10;50%;0%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Mostly sunny;93;76;Warm with some sun;93;76;NNE;8;65%;44%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A heavy a.m. shower;84;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;75;N;9;78%;79%;3

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;91;73;An afternoon shower;90;73;ENE;5;57%;69%;7

Prague, Czech Republic;Cloudy;49;39;Cooler with rain;41;39;N;6;86%;91%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny, cooler;54;36;Rather cloudy, cool;51;28;WNW;9;60%;30%;1

Quito, Ecuador;A little rain;70;55;Periods of rain;70;54;ENE;8;52%;86%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly cloudy;68;52;Showers, some heavy;58;48;WNW;16;74%;93%;2

Recife, Brazil;Mostly sunny;86;76;Clouds and sun, nice;87;77;NE;7;60%;25%;10

Reykjavik, Iceland;Inc. clouds;39;37;A shower in the p.m.;44;36;SW;9;91%;76%;0

Riga, Latvia;Cloudy;47;36;Partly sunny;42;28;ENE;9;76%;6%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;86;71;Partly sunny;77;67;WSW;14;60%;66%;12

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Increasing clouds;91;65;A t-storm, cooler;75;64;NNE;9;56%;63%;5

Rome, Italy;Showers and t-storms;75;64;Thunderstorms;68;64;SSE;11;86%;90%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Turning cloudy;42;35;Rain/sleet shower;39;24;ENE;11;60%;56%;1

San Francisco, United States;Some sun;67;60;Mostly sunny;67;55;NW;9;75%;9%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm in spots;79;65;Showers and t-storms;71;66;ENE;6;86%;89%;5

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;86;76;A shower in spots;86;75;E;8;67%;73%;7

San Salvador, El Salvador;Periods of sun;75;66;Periods of sun;75;64;N;7;95%;55%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny;81;46;Mostly sunny;77;47;E;7;29%;6%;9

Santiago, Chile;Clouds and sun;79;53;Partly sunny;79;55;SW;4;39%;44%;10

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;85;73;A p.m. shower or two;85;72;N;4;77%;76%;7

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;61;39;Sunny, but cool;57;40;NNW;9;58%;1%;3

Seattle, United States;Cloudy, p.m. rain;57;51;Periods of rain;56;48;S;10;78%;84%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Partly sunny;56;38;Showers around;56;37;NW;7;67%;87%;3

Shanghai, China;Plenty of sunshine;68;54;Sunny and pleasant;72;57;WSW;11;42%;0%;4

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;88;80;A p.m. t-storm;89;79;WNW;3;76%;82%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly sunny;72;42;Mostly sunny;73;45;S;4;58%;1%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;86;77;A shower in spots;86;76;ENE;6;67%;73%;7

Stockholm, Sweden;Periods of sun;39;31;Spotty showers;38;30;NE;7;64%;62%;1

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny;76;60;Cloudy, not as warm;67;54;ESE;17;54%;6%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Clouds and sun;76;61;Sunshine and nice;78;62;E;8;48%;0%;5

Tallinn, Estonia;Snow and rain;41;36;A passing shower;40;28;ENE;13;60%;75%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Becoming cloudy;90;57;Cooler with rain;60;42;N;10;82%;71%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Lots of sun, breezy;60;42;More sun than clouds;58;41;NNE;5;64%;6%;3

Tehran, Iran;Partly sunny;76;56;A downpour;61;52;W;6;53%;66%;2

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;77;58;Plenty of sunshine;80;59;E;6;32%;0%;4

Tirana, Albania;A p.m. t-storm;85;57;Partly sunny, warm;85;65;ESE;7;48%;62%;3

Tokyo, Japan;Showers around;73;57;Clearing;68;53;SSW;8;63%;25%;2

Toronto, Canada;Rain and drizzle;41;34;Cloudy with a shower;44;36;NW;7;79%;72%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny;82;69;Some sun, pleasant;84;73;SSE;8;50%;10%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;82;65;Rain and drizzle;79;68;S;15;56%;74%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Clouds and sun;39;28;Partly sunny;45;18;NNW;7;46%;7%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Spotty p.m. showers;58;48;Cloudy with showers;54;45;SSE;7;75%;98%;1

Vienna, Austria;A touch of rain;53;47;Cloudy with a shower;67;53;NNW;10;70%;82%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny;92;71;Mostly sunny and hot;91;70;E;5;57%;18%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;Occasional a.m. rain;48;37;Partly sunny;42;34;NE;6;59%;63%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Clouds;52;37;Cooler with rain;44;38;ENE;7;89%;89%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Rain and drizzle;57;52;Partly sunny;63;53;NNW;16;67%;27%;8

Yangon, Myanmar;Clouds and sun;95;75;Partly sunny;93;75;NNW;5;68%;29%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;59;34;Plenty of sunshine;56;34;NE;2;52%;2%;3

