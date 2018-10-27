NEW DELHI (AP) — Protesters have set fire to a Hindu religious center in southern India for supporting a Supreme Court decision allowing women of menstruating age at one of the world's largest Hindu pilgrimage sites.

Swami Sandeepananda Giri, who runs the center in Kerala state, says vehicles were also burned by the attackers Saturday.

Television stations showed video of the center burning, but it wasn't immediately clear how much damage was done.

Giri blamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu Nationalist party for the attack. The party demands the Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led state government appeal the court's decision.

The state government says it has arrested about 2,000 people for blocking the entry of women ages 10-50 when the temple opened for prayers last week. However, courts have freed some 1,500 on bail.