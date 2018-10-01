2018 Taiwan LGBT Pride: a photo story

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Pride 2018 burst onto the streets of Taipei today in an array of colorful costumes and happy smiles.

An estimated 130,000 people marched through Taiwan’s capital in support of LGBT+ rights. The Pride parade is Asia’s biggest and thus attracted a diverse crowd of people from all over the world. The theme of this year's parade is "Tell Your Story, Vote for Equality."



(Taiwan News image)

Though Taiwan is known for being one of the most liberal countries in the region when it comes to LGBT rights, the community is currently facing fierce opposition from right-wing religious groups who wish to put a stop to marriage equality and more diversified gender education in schools.

On May 24 2017, Taiwan’s Constitutional Court ruled that same-sex marriage must be legalized in some form within the next two years. However, little progress has been made on the issue since, and anti-LGBT groups have gathered enough support to initiate three anti-equality referendums alongside upcoming local elections on Nov. 24.

Organizers stress that citizens must vote in all five LGBT-related referendums in the upcoming elections to protect their own rights and guarantee them for the generations of the future.



(Taiwan News image)

LGBT citizens, allies and supporters from around the world came out in full force today to advocate for equal treatment under the law. Parade-goers demonstrated a firm will to fight for equal rights while still exuding compassion and maintaining a joyous atmosphere.

Crowds gathered on Ketagalan Boulevard in front of the Presidential Office before setting off along three different routes which circled major areas of central Taipei before returning to the assembly point to continue celebrations. Delegations from 17 different countries were in attendance, as well as representatives from a vast number of local NGOs.

Below is a selection of photos from the event.



(Taiwan News image)



(Taiwan News image)



(Taiwan News image)



(Taiwan News image)



(Taiwan News image)



(Taiwan News image)



(Taiwan News image)



(Taiwan News image)



(Taiwan News image)



(Taiwan News image)



(Taiwan News image)



(Taiwan News image)



(Taiwan News image)



(Taiwan News image)



(Taiwan News image)