SHANGHAI (AP) — Tony Finau closed with three straight birdies for a 2-under 70 and took advantage of a late collapse by Justin Rose to keep his three-shot lead Saturday in the HSBC Champions.

Finau was on the verge of falling three shots behind until he rolled in a 20-foot birdie putt from off the green at the 16th, hit a tee shot that rolled to within 18 inches on the par-3 17th and finished with a 12-foot birdie putt.

Rose's tee shot on the 17th bounced in the hazard and led to double bogey. He hit into the water on the 18th and made bogey for a 70.

Finau was at 13-under 203. He was three ahead of Rose, Masters champion Patrick Reed (70) and Xander Schauffele (69).

