TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Former President Chen Shui-bian (陳水扁) on Friday was admitted to hospital, where he was diagnosed with a kidney stone, according to media reports.

He had initially been expected to return home Saturday morning, but a new bout of pain led doctors to extend his stay at the Chang Gung Memorial Hospital in Kaohsiung, the Apple Daily reported.

Chen was sentenced to 20 years in prison for corruption, but as his health quickly deteriorated, he was released on medical parole in 2015 after serving six years of his jail term.

His latest bout of medical problems started on Friday morning, when he felt a strong pain around his stomach, followed by vomiting and a fever, according to the Apple Daily.

When the pain still persisted by noon, he went to hospital, where doctors found a kidney stone 0.4 centimeter long and 0.25 cm wide. As the size of the stone was not too large, the problem would be solved after one or two days of treatment, the Apple Daily quoted one of Chen’s medical team members as saying.

The former president was planning to attend a Sunday night campaign rally by his son, who is running for a seat on the Kaohsiung City Council.