YOKOHAMA, Japan (AP) — New Zealand beat Australia 37-20 in the third Bledisloe Cup test at Nissan Stadium Saturday to sweep the series 3-0:

___

New Zealand 37 (Liam Squire, Kieran Read, Beauden Barrett, Ben Smith, Rieko Ioane tries; Beauden Barrett 3 conversions, 2 penalties), Australia 20 (Sefanaia Naivalu, Israel Folau tries; Bernard Foley 2 conversions, penalty; Kurtley Beale penalty). HT: 17-10.