TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – China might use the Taiwan issue to divert attention from its growing number of domestic problems, Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) told the German newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung in an interview published Friday.

In the report, under the title “Taiwan stands on the frontline,” the minister expressed his fear that the communist country would follow the example of many other authoritarian regimes and look for a foreign scapegoat to divert its citizens’ attention from internal problems it had been unable to solve.

Wu went on to enumerate China’s troubles, naming the economic slowdown, the resulting public dissatisfaction and opposition from ethnic and religious minorities as issues which needed more immediate attention than Taiwan.

He told the German reporters about China’s increasing bullying of Taiwan and about its use of fake news to undermine the confidence of the island’s citizens, the Central News Agency reported. Replying to a question asking whether he expected China to interfere in next month’s local elections, the minister replied “of course.”

Wu reportedly said that Taiwan’s successful development into a democracy showed that the same evolution was possible in China. If Taiwan fell into the communist country’s hands, other countries in the region could be next, as the island stood in the frontline of the democratic community, the foreign minister said.

Even though Taiwan had recently lost several official diplomatic allies to China, Wu said that in contrast ties with countries like the United States, Japan, Australia and Germany had markedly improved.