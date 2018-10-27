  1. Home
First elections for Druze in Israeli Golan divide community

By  Associated Press
2018/10/27 14:13
In this Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018, photo, Sameera Rada Emran holds a ballot paper with her name in Ein Qiniya in the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights.

In this Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018 photo, an Israeli and a Druze flags flutters on the village's council building in Ein Qiniya in the Israeli-controlle

In this Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018 photo, Sameera Rada Emran holds a ballot paper with her name in Ein Qiniya in the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights. D

In this Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018, photo, an Israeli flag flutters in front of the village of Majdal Shams in the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights. Druz

In this Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018, photo, a Druze woman walks past a bus stop as Syria's hills are seen in the background in the village of Majdal Shams

EIN QINIYA, Golan Heights (AP) — Druze residents in the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights will for the first time join millions of Israelis voting in local elections next week.

But candidates have had to keep a low profile amid a call by some Druze — who are members of a secretive offshoot of Islam — to boycott the polls, exposing a deep rift in the community over identity and the future of the occupied territory.

The chasm has pitted community elders who pledge fealty to Syria and activists opposed to Israel's occupation against those with looser ties to their ancestral homeland who seek to have a stake in how their own communities are managed.

Israel occupied the Golan Heights in the 1967 Mideast war and annexed the territory in 1981 — a move that is not internationally recognized.