This Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018 photo taken by Amber Lee Alberts shows destruction on the island of Saipan, her home, after Super Typhoon Yutu swept thro
This combination photo of satellite images provided by DigitalGlobe shows Saipan International Airport on Saipan, an island of the Northern Mariana Is
An overturned car is shown at the airport after Super Typhoon Yutu hit the U.S. Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, Friday, Oct. 26, 2018, i
Damage at Saipan's airport is shown after Super Typhoon Yutu hit the U.S. Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, Friday, Oct. 26, 2018, in Gara
A damaged plane sits at the airport after Super Typhoon Yutu hit the U.S. Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, Friday, Oct. 26, 2018, in Gara
CORRECTS THE SOURCE TO EDWIN PROPST, NOT ALBERTS - This Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018 photo taken by Edwin Propst shows destruction on the island of Saipan,
CORRECTS THE SOURCE TO EDWIN PROPST, NOT ALBERTS - This Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018 photo taken by Edwin Propst shows winds on the island of Saipan after
CORRECTS THE SOURCE TO EDWIN PROPST, NOT ALBERTS - This Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018 photo taken by Edwin Propst shows destruction on the island of Saipan,
CORRECTS THE SOURCE TO EDWIN PROPST, NOT ALBERTS - This Friday, Oct. 26, 2018 photo taken by Edwin Propst shows a vehicle that has been flipped over o
CORRECTS THE SOURCE TO EDWIN PROPST, NOT ALBERTS - This Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018 photo taken by Edwin Propst shows a figure of Col. Sanders in the ruin
This Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018 photo taken by Amber Lee Alberts shows destruction on the island of Saipan, her home, after Super Typhoon Yutu swept thro
Many people in a U.S. Pacific territory ravaged by a deadly super typhoon lost everything, but residents say they are resilient and must focus on the long recovery ahead.
The U.S. government sent supplies to the Northern Marianas after Super Typhoon Yutu struck Thursday as a Category 5 storm.
One woman died while taking shelter in an abandoned building that collapsed.
Residents are familiar with riding out monster storms. Building codes ensure structures can withstand typhoon winds.
Yet many say Yutu was the worst typhoon they have experienced. And even concrete homes crumbled in the fierce winds.
Jan Reyes, who lives on the territory's largest island of Saipan, says she's grateful to be safe with her family — even though she lost everything.