National Basketball Association

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/10/27 12:44
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Toronto 6 0 1.000
Boston 3 2 .600
Brooklyn 2 3 .400
Philadelphia 2 3 .400
New York 1 5 .167 5
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Charlotte 3 3 .500
Miami 2 2 .500
Atlanta 2 2 .500
Orlando 2 3 .400 ½
Washington 1 4 .200
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 5 0 1.000
Detroit 4 0 1.000 ½
Indiana 3 2 .600 2
Chicago 1 4 .200 4
Cleveland 0 5 .000 5
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
New Orleans 4 0 1.000
San Antonio 2 2 .500 2
Memphis 2 2 .500 2
Dallas 2 3 .400
Houston 1 4 .200
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Denver 4 1 .800
Portland 3 1 .750 ½
Utah 2 2 .500
Minnesota 2 4 .333
Oklahoma City 0 4 .000
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Golden State 5 1 .833
L.A. Clippers 3 2 .600
Sacramento 3 3 .500 2
L.A. Lakers 2 3 .400
Phoenix 1 3 .250 3

___

Thursday's Games

Detroit 110, Cleveland 103

Portland 128, Orlando 114

Boston 101, Oklahoma City 95

L.A. Lakers 121, Denver 114

Friday's Games

Charlotte 135, Chicago 106

Golden State 128, New York 100

Toronto 116, Dallas 107

L.A. Clippers 133, Houston 113

Milwaukee 125, Minnesota 95

New Orleans 117, Brooklyn 115

Sacramento 116, Washington 112

Saturday's Games

Boston at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Utah at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Portland at Miami, 8 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Orlando at Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Golden State at Brooklyn, 5 p.m.

Phoenix at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Utah at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Portland at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Golden State at Chicago, 8 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Dallas at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Denver, 9 p.m.