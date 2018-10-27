|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Toronto
|6
|0
|1.000
|—
|Boston
|3
|2
|.600
|2½
|Brooklyn
|2
|3
|.400
|3½
|Philadelphia
|2
|3
|.400
|3½
|New York
|1
|5
|.167
|5
|Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Charlotte
|3
|3
|.500
|—
|Miami
|2
|2
|.500
|—
|Atlanta
|2
|2
|.500
|—
|Orlando
|2
|3
|.400
|½
|Washington
|1
|4
|.200
|1½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|5
|0
|1.000
|—
|Detroit
|4
|0
|1.000
|½
|Indiana
|3
|2
|.600
|2
|Chicago
|1
|4
|.200
|4
|Cleveland
|0
|5
|.000
|5
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New Orleans
|4
|0
|1.000
|—
|San Antonio
|2
|2
|.500
|2
|Memphis
|2
|2
|.500
|2
|Dallas
|2
|3
|.400
|2½
|Houston
|1
|4
|.200
|3½
|Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Denver
|4
|1
|.800
|—
|Portland
|3
|1
|.750
|½
|Utah
|2
|2
|.500
|1½
|Minnesota
|2
|4
|.333
|2½
|Oklahoma City
|0
|4
|.000
|3½
|Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Golden State
|5
|1
|.833
|—
|L.A. Clippers
|3
|2
|.600
|1½
|Sacramento
|3
|3
|.500
|2
|L.A. Lakers
|2
|3
|.400
|2½
|Phoenix
|1
|3
|.250
|3
___
|Thursday's Games
Detroit 110, Cleveland 103
Portland 128, Orlando 114
Boston 101, Oklahoma City 95
L.A. Lakers 121, Denver 114
|Friday's Games
Charlotte 135, Chicago 106
Golden State 128, New York 100
Toronto 116, Dallas 107
L.A. Clippers 133, Houston 113
Milwaukee 125, Minnesota 95
New Orleans 117, Brooklyn 115
Sacramento 116, Washington 112
|Saturday's Games
Boston at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Utah at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Indiana at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.
Phoenix at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Portland at Miami, 8 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Orlando at Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Golden State at Brooklyn, 5 p.m.
Phoenix at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Utah at Dallas, 7 p.m.
Washington at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Portland at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Sacramento at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Golden State at Chicago, 8 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Toronto at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Dallas at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Denver, 9 p.m.