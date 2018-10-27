Migrants, who are part of a caravan of Central American migrants slowly makes its way toward the U.S. border, rest on the rails in Arriaga, Mexico, Fr
Migrants walk past an abandoned baby stroller, as a caravan of Central American migrants slowly makes its way toward the U.S. border, between Pijijiap
A woman holds her baby as she waits in hopes of a ride among other Central Americans participating in the thousands-strong caravan of Central American
Scores of Central American migrants waiting for rides rest along the highway as they travel with a thousands-strong caravan slowly making its way towa
Central American migrants waiting for rides along the highway are lit by the lights of police cars providing security for them, as part of a thousands
A man makes announcements about lost valuables and people separated from their loved ones over a megaphone as thousands-strong caravan of Central Amer
Men wait in line to receive food from the local community, as a thousands-strong caravan of Central American migrants heading for the U.S. sets up cam
Men pass up water to Central Americans riding on the back of a truck while other migrants wait for rides, as a thousands-strong caravan of Central Ame
Central American migrants look through a pile of donated clothes, as a thousands-strong caravan of migrants prepares to camp out for the night in Piji
Migrants travel on a cattle truck, as a thousands-strong caravan of Central American migrants slowly makes its way toward the U.S. border, between Pij
Migrants arrive to Arriga , as a thousands-strong caravan of Central American migrants slowly makes its way toward the U.S. border, between Pijijiapan
ARRIAGA, Mexico (AP) — Several thousand Central American migrants have turned down a Mexican offer of benefits if they applied for refugee status and stayed in the country's two southernmost states, vowing to set out before dawn Saturday to continue their long trek toward the U.S. border.
Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto announced what he called the "You are at home" plan, offering shelter, medical attention, schooling and jobs to Central Americans in Chiapas and Oaxaca states if they applied, calling it a first step toward permanent refugee status. Authorities said more than 1,700 had already applied for refugee status.
But after one of the caravan's longest days of walking, the bulk of the migrants were boisterous Friday evening in their refusal to accept anything less than safe passage to the U.S. border.