Northeasterly winds bring drier weather but lower night-time temperatures to Taiwan

Rain finally starts to ease off in northern Taiwan

By Ryan Drillsma,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/10/27 11:59
Sunny weather in Taipei (Image by Pxhere)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As seasonal northeasterly winds pick up today blowing in drier air, rain is expected to ease off in northern and central Taiwan. Low temperatures in the nighttime may drop to around 16 degrees Celsius, however.

The Central Weather Bureau reports that northeastern Taiwan will see cloudy weather with some short spurts of rainfall. Scattered showers may remain in the south and southeast, but the rest of Taiwan is expected to experience sunny weather.

Temperatures in north and northeastern Taiwan will become noticeably cooler, with daytime highs reaching just 23 to 25 degrees Celsius. High temperatures are likely to be increasingly higher further south, with some central and southern areas reaching 31 degrees. Night temperatures will be considerably lower all over the island, particularly in the north.

As of early morning, super typhoon Yutu sits 1860 km southeast of Taiwan’s southernmost tip of Eluanbi. The typhoon will continue moving westward, with its most outer reaches bringing rain to the north and east of Taiwan from Oct. 31.

The Central Weather Bureau also added that as the typhoon is expected to head towards the Philippine’s Luzon Island and further into the South China Sea, its direct effects on Taiwan will be minimal, but typhoon trajectories are always difficult to predict.
