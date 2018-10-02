TAIPEI (Taiwan news) — The Ministry of Education hosted the first Distinguished Taiwan Alumni Awards in Taipei yesterday.

The ministry invited five outstanding overseas alumni to share their learning experiences with current students in Taiwan. In a speech at the event, Vice President Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁) expressed hope current students can also become cultural ambassadors upon graduation, connecting Taiwan with their home countries.

The vice president said Taiwan has cultivated over 10,000 talented foreign graduates since establishing the Huayu Enrichment Scholarship over 10 years ago. He added that these foreign graduates have gone on to make outstanding developments and contributions in various government departments and industries.

In recognition of their particularly outstanding contributions in the fields of education, industry and civil service, Taiwan’s Ministry of Education conferred special awards to seven alumni, five of which accepted invitations to be interviewed at the award ceremony.



(CNA image)

The five alumni present at the ceremony (pictured above) were Minister of Economic Development in the Republic of Honduras Arnaldo Castillo Figueroa, Deputy Speaker and Member of Parliament in the Republic of Naura Asterio Appi, Federation of Alumni Associations of Taiwan Universities President Lee Ser Chong, internationally-renowned artist Choong Kam Kow, and Deputy Head of Asian Languages and Cultures at Singapore’s Nanyang Technological University Tan Chee Lay.

The two other winners, Philippine Presidential Office Cabinet Secretary Director Gloria Jumamil-Mercado and University of Cambridge Professor Roel Sterckx, were unable to attend.

Vice President Chen emphasized that Taiwan has continuously championed its New Southbound Policy Initiative since its conception in 2016—the aim of which is to promote cooperative cultural, scientific, economic and educational development among Taiwan and its allies in Asia and Australia.

Another major focus of the policy initiative is to connect and share resources and talent, Chen said. The vice president asserted that Taiwan will continue to promote mutual exchanges and further foster mutual understanding and friendship among its allies.

He also added that Taiwan will increase the number of scholarships handed out each year to encourage the cultivation of foreign talent in Taiwan and attract an even larger number of foreign students.