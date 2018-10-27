NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant scored 25 of his 41 points in Golden State's ruthless fourth-quarter clinic, and the Warriors beat the New York Knicks 128-100 on Friday night.

New York led by three after three quarters before Durant and the Warriors starting hitting from all over the floor, making 19 of 26 shots — and things went so well that on a rare long-range miss by Durant, the ball bounced all the way out behind the arc to a wide-open Stephen Curry, who made the 3-pointer.

Curry added 29 points and six 3-pointers, giving him at least five in every game this season. Durant was 17 of 24 from the floor, including 5 of 9 from behind the arc, and grabbed nine rebounds. Golden State outscored New York 47-16 in the fourth quarter.

Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 24 points for the Knicks. They have dropped five in a row after a season-opening victory over Atlanta.

RAPTORS 116, MAVERICKS 107

TORONTO (AP) — Kyle Lowry had 20 points and 12 assists, Kawhi Leonard scored 21 points and the Toronto Raptors set a franchise record with their sixth straight win to start the seaso.

Jonas Valanciunas scored 17 points, Danny Green had 15 and Serge Ibaka 11 as the Raptors eclipsed the 5-0 start they recorded in 2015-16.

DeAndre Jordan had 18 points and 15 rebounds for the Mavericks. Luka Doncic scored 22 points, and Wesley Matthews had 21.

HORNETS 135, BULLS 106

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kemba Walker had 30 points on five more 3-pointers, and Charlotte beat Chicago for its first home victory of the season.

Walker bounced back from a season-low 23-point outing against the Bulls, shooting 11 of 18 from the field. He also had seven assists and six rebounds. The two-time All-Star has four games with at least five 3-pointers and his 29 3s are second only to Golden State's Stephen Curry.

Tony Parker added 18 points and eight assists to help the Hornets avenge a two-point loss in Chicago on Wednesday night. Zach LaVine had 20 points on 6-of-16 shooting for the Bulls.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports