National Basketball Association

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/10/27 09:21
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Toronto 5 0 1.000
Milwaukee 4 0 1.000 ½
Detroit 4 0 1.000 ½
Indiana 3 2 .600 2
Boston 3 2 .600 2
Atlanta 2 2 .500
Brooklyn 2 2 .500
Miami 2 2 .500
Charlotte 3 3 .500
Orlando 2 3 .400 3
Philadelphia 2 3 .400 3
Washington 1 3 .250
Chicago 1 4 .200 4
New York 1 4 .200 4
Cleveland 0 5 .000 5
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
New Orleans 3 0 1.000
Denver 4 1 .800
Golden State 4 1 .800
Portland 3 1 .750 ½
San Antonio 2 2 .500
Memphis 2 2 .500
Dallas 2 2 .500
Utah 2 2 .500
L.A. Clippers 2 2 .500
L.A. Lakers 2 3 .400 2
Sacramento 2 3 .400 2
Minnesota 2 3 .400 2
Houston 1 3 .250
Phoenix 1 3 .250
Oklahoma City 0 4 .000

___

Thursday's Games

Detroit 110, Cleveland 103

Portland 128, Orlando 114

Boston 101, Oklahoma City 95

L.A. Lakers 121, Denver 114

Friday's Games

Charlotte 135, Chicago 106

Dallas at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Golden State at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Houston, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Washington at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Boston at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Utah at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Portland at Miami, 8 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Orlando at Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Golden State at Brooklyn, 5 p.m.

Phoenix at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Utah at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Portland at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Golden State at Chicago, 8 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Dallas at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Denver, 9 p.m.