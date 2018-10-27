BC-SOC--Argentine Standings

|Argentine Football Standings
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Racing Club
|9
|6
|2
|1
|16
|6
|20
|Santa Fe
|9
|5
|3
|1
|11
|4
|18
|Atletico Tucuman
|8
|4
|4
|0
|14
|7
|16
|Defensa y Justicia
|7
|4
|3
|0
|9
|4
|15
|Boca Juniors
|9
|4
|3
|2
|10
|7
|15
|Aldosivi
|9
|5
|0
|4
|9
|8
|15
|Huracan
|8
|4
|2
|2
|10
|6
|14
|Velez Sarsfield
|9
|4
|2
|3
|9
|10
|14
|River Plate
|8
|3
|4
|1
|12
|4
|13
|Independiente
|8
|3
|4
|1
|13
|8
|13
|Banfield
|9
|3
|4
|2
|8
|8
|13
|Godoy Cruz
|9
|4
|1
|4
|7
|7
|13
|Colon
|9
|3
|3
|3
|9
|11
|12
|Gimnasia
|9
|3
|2
|4
|6
|7
|11
|Rosario Central
|8
|3
|2
|3
|5
|8
|11
|Tigre
|10
|2
|5
|3
|10
|14
|11
|Talleres
|9
|3
|1
|5
|9
|9
|10
|San Lorenzo
|8
|2
|4
|2
|11
|12
|10
|Newell's
|9
|2
|2
|5
|8
|10
|8
|Estudiantes
|8
|2
|2
|4
|7
|9
|8
|San Martin
|8
|2
|2
|4
|10
|14
|8
|Belgrano
|9
|1
|5
|3
|4
|9
|8
|San Martin de T.
|8
|1
|4
|3
|5
|9
|7
|Lanus
|10
|1
|4
|5
|9
|17
|7
|Argentinos Jrs
|8
|1
|3
|4
|2
|5
|6
|Patronato Parana
|9
|1
|1
|7
|6
|16
|4
|Tuesday, Oct. 23
San Lorenzo 2, San Martin 1
|Wednesday, Oct. 24
Estudiantes 1, Newell's 0
|Friday, Oct. 26
Tigre 1, Lanus 1
|Saturday, Oct. 27
Huracan vs. Colon 0000 GMT
River Plate vs. Aldosivi 1800 GMT
Gimnasia vs. Boca Juniors 2015 GMT
Santa Fe vs. Godoy Cruz 2330 GMT
Talleres vs. San Martin de T. 2330 GMT
|Sunday, Oct. 28
Racing Club vs. San Lorenzo 1400 GMT
Patronato Parana vs. Rosario Central 1615 GMT
Velez Sarsfield vs. Belgrano 1830 GMT
Banfield vs. Estudiantes 2045 GMT
Atletico Tucuman vs. Independiente 2300 GMT
|Monday, Oct. 29
Newell's vs. Argentinos Jrs 2200 GMT
|Tuesday, Oct. 30
San Martin vs. Defensa y Justicia 0000 GMT