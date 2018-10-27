  1. Home
BC-SOC--Argentine Results

By  Associated Press
2018/10/27 08:37
BC-SOC--Argentine Results Argentine Football Results

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA (AP) — Results from Argentine football:

Superliga
Tuesday's Match

San Lorenzo 2, San Martin 1

Wednesday's Match

Estudiantes 1, Newell's 0

Friday's Match

Tigre 1, Lanus 1

Saturday's Matches

Huracan vs. Colon

River Plate vs. Aldosivi

Gimnasia vs. Boca Juniors

Santa Fe vs. Godoy Cruz

Talleres vs. San Martin de Tucuman

Sunday's Matches

Racing Club vs. San Lorenzo

Patronato Parana vs. Rosario Central

Velez Sarsfield vs. Belgrano

Banfield vs. Estudiantes

Atletico Tucuman vs. Independiente

Monday's Match

Newell's vs. Argentinos Jrs

Tuesday's Match

San Martin vs. Defensa y Justicia