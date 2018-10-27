LOS ANGELES (AP) — Eva Longoria and Gina Rodriguez will be among those honored at next month's ALMA awards.

Wilmer Valderrama will host the annual celebration of Latino achievements in American entertainment and media.

Activists Samantha Fuentes and Jamie Margolin also will be honored. Fuentes survived the Parkland, Florida, school shooting, and Margolin founded the Zero Hour movement to address climate change.

Rodriguez, star of TV's "Jane the Virgin," will share the awards spotlight with the show's cast.

The Nov. 4 ALMA ceremony will air live at 8 p.m. Eastern on sibling TV channels Fuse and FM. Performances by Ally Brooke and Amara La Negra will be featured.

In a statement Friday, host Valderrama said Latino achievements and contributions need to be spotlighted more than ever at what he called a "critical" time.