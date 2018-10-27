JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Norman Xiong shot a 5-under 67 on Friday on another damp, chilly day at the Country Club of Jackson for a share of the second-round lead with Cameron Champ at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

The 19-year-old Xiong — who made his first cut in seven career starts — is trying to become the second-youngest winner on tour since 1932. He matched Champ at 9 under for the tournament.

Xiong made a 55-foot putt from the fringe for eagle on No. 11.

Champ, who was the first-round leader after shooting a 65, had a two-shot lead over Xiong until ending Friday's round with two straight bogeys. He finished with a 70.

Shawn Stefani and Jonathan Byrd were one shot back. Hudson Swafford, Seth Reeves, Scott Stallings, D.J. Trahan and Chad Ramey were two shots back.