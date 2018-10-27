CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump's rally in North Carolina (all times local):

7:25 p.m.

President Donald Trump is accusing the media of using the pipe bomb incident to "score political points" against him and the GOP.

At a political rally Friday in North Carolina, Trump said the media has tried to attack the conservative movement, which he says is trying to bring power back to the American people.

The pro-Trump crowd broke into boos when he denounced negative media coverage and there were loud chants of "CNN sucks." He says the media has a role to play in making the tone of political discourse less divisive.

He says everyone would benefit if the "politics of personal destruction" ends.

Trump is campaigning in Charlotte in support of Rep. Ted Budd and GOP House candidate Mark Harris.

__

6:20 p.m.

President Donald Trump is working to keep the House in Republican hands with a rally for two GOP candidates facing close races in North Carolina.

Trump is campaigning in Charlotte in support of Rep. Ted Budd and GOP candidate Mark Harris.

Friday's rally comes hours after a Florida man was arrested in connection with more than a dozen pipe bombs sent to CNN and prominent Democrats who have criticized Trump. The man arrested is a fervent Trump supporter with an extensive police record.

Trump has been working to boost vulnerable Republicans ahead of the Nov. 6 elections that will determine which party controls Congress.

Budd is a first-term congressman facing Democrat Kathy Manning.

Harris upset Rep. Robert Pittenger in a May GOP primary and faces Democrat Dan McCready.