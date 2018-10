PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A former director of Haiti's National Police has been arrested on charges of weapons trafficking.

Judge Dieunel Lumerant said Friday's arrest of Godson Orelus stems from the September 2016 discovery of a container filled with machine guns. He said it's the first arrest in Haiti related to that case.

Orelus was arrested in the eastern coastal town of Saint-Marc located northwest of Port-au-Prince. His attorney could not be immediately reached for comment.