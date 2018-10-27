LAVAL, Quebec (AP) — Canada's Keegan Messing took the Skate Canada International lead Friday with a clean short program.

Messing, the 26-year-old who lives in Anchorage, Alaska, opened with a quadruple toe loop-triple toe loop combination, then a triple Axel on his way to a 95.05-point performance.

Olympic silver medalist Shoma Uno of Japan was second with 88.87 points after crashing on his triple Axel and sliding back-first into the boards at Place Bell. Cha Jun-Hwan, the South Korean teen who trains in Toronto with Canadian coach Brian Orser, was third at 88.86.

Vanessa James and Morgan Cipres of France led the pairs, scoring 74.51 points in the short program. China's Peng Cheng and Jin Yang were second at 72.00, followed by Canada's Kirsten Moore-Towers and Michael Marinaro at 71.26.