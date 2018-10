ATP World Tour Swiss Indoors Basel Results

Friday At St. Jakobshalle Basel, Switzerland Purse: $2.28 million (WT500) Surface: Hard-Indoor Singles Quarterfinals

Marius Copil, Romania, def. Taylor Fritz, United States, 7-6 (6), 7-5.

Alexander Zverev (2), Germany, def. Roberto Bautista Agut (8), Spain, 7-5, 6-3.

Roger Federer (1), Switzerland, def. Gilles Simon, France, 7-6 (1), 4-6, 6-4.

Daniil Medvedev (7), Russia, def. Stefanos Tsitsipas (4), Greece, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.

Doubles Quarterfinals

Divij Sharan, India, and Artem Sitak, New Zealand, def. Marc-Andrea Huesler, Switzerland, and Sem Verbeek, Netherlands, 1-6, 7-6 (8), 10-5.