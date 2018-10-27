DALLAS (AP) — The family of a 26-year-old black man who was shot and killed in his own apartment by a white former Dallas police officer has filed a federal lawsuit.

The lawsuit filed Friday argued Amber Guyger used excessive force when she gunned down Botham Jean, a St. Lucia native, on Sept. 6. Court records say Guyger reported she mistook his apartment for her own and thought she'd encountered an intruder.

Guyger and the city of Dallas are named as defendants in the suit.

She was charged with manslaughter days after the shooting and has since been fired. The lawsuit also says the department did not adequately train Guyger, and adds the agency trains its officers to use deadly force "even when there exist no immediate threat to themselves or others."