BC-SOC--English Results

LONDON (AP) — Results from English football:
|Tuesday's Matches
Leicester vs. Southampton
Burton Albion vs. Nottingham Forest
Bournemouth vs. Norwich
|Saturday's Matches
Southampton vs. Newcastle
Brighton vs. Wolverhampton
Watford vs. Huddersfield
Liverpool vs. Cardiff
Fulham vs. Bournemouth
Leicester vs. West Ham
|Sunday's Matches
Burnley vs. Chelsea
Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal
Man United vs. Everton
|Monday's Match
Tottenham vs. Man City
|Tuesday's Matches
Sheffield United 1, Stoke 1
Birmingham 2, Reading 1
Norwich 2, Aston Villa 1
Middlesbrough 0, Rotherham 0
Swansea 3, Blackburn 1
QPR 3, Sheffield Wednesday 0
Millwall 2, Wigan 1
|Wednesday's Matches
Leeds 2, Ipswich 0
Bristol City 1, Hull 0
Preston 4, Brentford 3
West Brom 1, Derby 4
Bolton 0, Nottingham Forest 3
|Friday's Match
QPR 1, Aston Villa 0
|Saturday's Matches
Middlesbrough vs. Derby
West Brom vs. Blackburn
Preston vs. Rotherham
Bolton vs. Hull
Swansea vs. Reading
Bristol City vs. Stoke
Sheffield United vs. Wigan
Norwich vs. Brentford
Birmingham vs. Sheffield Wednesday
Millwall vs. Ipswich
Leeds vs. Nottingham Forest
|Tuesday's Matches
Luton Town 4, Accrington Stanley 1
Bristol Rovers 2, AFC Wimbledon 0
Charlton 1, Oxford United 1
Peterborough 1, Fleetwood Town 0
Shrewsbury 3, Barnsley 1
Wycombe 3, Rochdale 0
Plymouth 3, Gillingham 1
Doncaster 0, Sunderland 1
Blackpool 1, Scunthorpe 0
Portsmouth 2, Burton Albion 2
Bradford 2, Coventry 4
Southend 3, Walsall 0
|Saturday's Matches
Burton Albion vs. Peterborough
AFC Wimbledon vs. Luton Town
Walsall vs. Wycombe
Oxford United vs. Shrewsbury
Accrington Stanley vs. Portsmouth
Rochdale vs. Charlton
Fleetwood Town vs. Blackpool
Barnsley vs. Bristol Rovers
Scunthorpe vs. Plymouth
Sunderland vs. Southend
Gillingham vs. Bradford
Coventry vs. Doncaster
|Tuesday's Matches
Bury 1, Newport County 1
Grimsby Town 1, Colchester 0
Lincoln City 2, Carlisle 2
Crawley Town 1, Exeter 1
Swindon 0, Cambridge United 2
Morecambe 0, Mansfield Town 1
Stevenage 0, Port Vale 0
Yeovil 1, Crewe 1
Oldham 2, Cheltenham 0
Milton Keynes Dons 2, Notts County 1
Macclesfield Town 0, Northampton 5
Forest Green Rovers 3, Tranmere Rovers 1
|Saturday's Matches
Notts County vs. Swindon
Cambridge United vs. Macclesfield Town
Exeter vs. Forest Green Rovers
Port Vale vs. Bury
Tranmere Rovers vs. Crawley Town
Colchester vs. Lincoln City
Mansfield Town vs. Milton Keynes Dons
Carlisle vs. Yeovil
Crewe vs. Grimsby Town
Northampton vs. Oldham
Newport County vs. Morecambe
Cheltenham vs. Stevenage
|Tuesday's Match
Crewe vs. Mansfield Town