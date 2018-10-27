SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — One of Chile's leading human rights advocates has died at age 93 without knowing the fate of her husband, two children and pregnant daughter-in-law who were forcibly disappeared during the country's dictatorship.

Ana Gonzalez died Friday in a hospital in Santiago after years of suffering from breathing problems.

Gonzalez spent more than four decades searching for her loved ones and the more than 3,000 people who were killed or disappeared during Gen. Augusto Pinochet's brutal 1973-1990 dictatorship.

She fought fiercely against the dictatorship and had addressed the United Nations, the Organization of American States and many others about human rights abuses.