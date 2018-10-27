New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Fri:
(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Oct
|272.85
|274.90
|272.35
|274.40
|Down .45
|Nov
|272.55
|274.40
|271.00
|273.90
|Down .95
|Dec
|275.25
|275.40
|270.75
|274.10 Down 1.35
|Jan
|272.80
|275.15
|272.30
|275.00 Down 1.40
|Feb
|274.80
|275.90
|274.80
|275.70 Down 1.40
|Mar
|277.05
|277.35
|272.85
|276.05 Down 1.40
|Apr
|274.00
|277.05
|274.00
|276.75 Down 1.45
|May
|276.75
|277.60
|274.35
|277.20 Down 1.55
|Jun
|275.30
|277.90
|275.30
|277.90 Down 1.60
|Jul
|277.40
|278.50
|275.50
|278.15 Down 1.70
|Aug
|278.75 Down 1.75
|Sep
|277.35
|279.00
|276.40
|279.00 Down 1.75
|Oct
|277.05
|279.55
|277.05
|279.55 Down 1.85
|Nov
|279.90 Down 1.80
|Dec
|278.25
|279.80
|277.35
|279.80 Down 1.95
|Jan
|280.35 Down 1.95
|Feb
|280.60 Down 1.95
|Mar
|280.65 Down 2.00
|Apr
|281.15 Down 2.00
|May
|281.25 Down 2.10
|Jun
|281.60 Down 2.10
|Jul
|281.70 Down 2.10
|Aug
|282.00 Down 2.10
|Sep
|282.15 Down 2.10
|Dec
|282.70 Down 2.10
|Mar
|282.85 Down 2.10
|May
|282.90 Down 2.10
|Jul
|282.95 Down 2.10
|Sep
|283.00 Down 2.10
|Dec
|283.05 Down 2.10
|Mar
|283.10 Down 2.10
|May
|283.15 Down 2.10
|Jul
|283.20 Down 2.10
|Sep
|283.25 Down 2.10
|Dec
|283.30 Down 2.10
|Mar
|283.35 Down 2.10
|May
|283.40 Down 2.10
|Jul
|283.45 Down 2.10
|Sep
|283.50 Down 2.10