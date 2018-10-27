  1. Home
BC-US--Copper, US

By  Associated Press
2018/10/27 03:18

New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Fri:

(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
Oct 272.85 274.90 272.35 274.40 Down .45
Nov 272.55 274.40 271.00 273.90 Down .95
Dec 275.25 275.40 270.75 274.10 Down 1.35
Jan 272.80 275.15 272.30 275.00 Down 1.40
Feb 274.80 275.90 274.80 275.70 Down 1.40
Mar 277.05 277.35 272.85 276.05 Down 1.40
Apr 274.00 277.05 274.00 276.75 Down 1.45
May 276.75 277.60 274.35 277.20 Down 1.55
Jun 275.30 277.90 275.30 277.90 Down 1.60
Jul 277.40 278.50 275.50 278.15 Down 1.70
Aug 278.75 Down 1.75
Sep 277.35 279.00 276.40 279.00 Down 1.75
Oct 277.05 279.55 277.05 279.55 Down 1.85
Nov 279.90 Down 1.80
Dec 278.25 279.80 277.35 279.80 Down 1.95
Jan 280.35 Down 1.95
Feb 280.60 Down 1.95
Mar 280.65 Down 2.00
Apr 281.15 Down 2.00
May 281.25 Down 2.10
Jun 281.60 Down 2.10
Jul 281.70 Down 2.10
Aug 282.00 Down 2.10
Sep 282.15 Down 2.10
Dec 282.70 Down 2.10
Mar 282.85 Down 2.10
May 282.90 Down 2.10
Jul 282.95 Down 2.10
Sep 283.00 Down 2.10
Dec 283.05 Down 2.10
Mar 283.10 Down 2.10
May 283.15 Down 2.10
Jul 283.20 Down 2.10
Sep 283.25 Down 2.10
Dec 283.30 Down 2.10
Mar 283.35 Down 2.10
May 283.40 Down 2.10
Jul 283.45 Down 2.10
Sep 283.50 Down 2.10