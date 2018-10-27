TORONTO (AP) — A Canadian lawyer has announced a reward for information about the death of drug-company billionaire Barry Sherman and his wife, Honey.

Lawyer Brian Greenspan said Friday that Toronto police haven't properly handled the case.

He said the billionaire's family has set up a tip line and is offering up to 10 million Canadian dollars ($7.6 million) for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of a suspect.

The founder of generic drugmaker Apotex and his wife were found dead in their Toronto mansion last December.

The day after, some media outlets quoted unidentified police officials as saying the deaths appeared to be a murder-suicide. That upset the couple's four adult children, who hired their own team of investigators.

Police now say the couple was murdered.