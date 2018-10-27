An ambitious plan to protect three New Jersey cities just outside New York from the type of major flooding caused by Superstorm Sandy is moving forward.

New Jersey officials have settled on the boundaries of a $230 million project in Hoboken, Jersey City and Weehawken.

It calls for flood walls protecting neighborhoods, a NJ Transit rail yard, a hospital, and police and fire stations.

Hoboken was inundated by the 2012 storm that made landfall six years ago Monday.

The project arose from Rebuild By Design, a federal project to seek innovative ways to protect communities after Sandy.

One of its most novel features, construction of underground chambers to store rapidly accumulating flood waters, is being put off until more money is available, though an experimental project could be done.