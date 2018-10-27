RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Former Barcelona midfielder Paulinho has returned to Brazil for friendlies against Uruguay and Cameroon in November.

Brazil coach Tite announced his squad on Friday for the two matches in London on Nov.16 and 20. Both games will be at Arsenal's Emirates Stadium.

The 30-year old Paulinho returned to China's Guangzhou Evergrande after the World Cup. He was not called in the two squads announced after the tournament in Russia.

Also, Napoli midfielder Allan was called up for the first time.

Brazil is preparing for next year's Copa America, which it will host.

SQUAD:

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool) and Ederson (Manchester City).

Defenders: Danilo (Manchester City), Dede (Cruzeiro), Fabinho (Liverpool), Filipe Luis (Atletico de Madrid), Marcelo (Real Madrid), Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain), Pablo (Bordeaux) and Miranda (Inter Milan).

Midfielders: Allan (Napoli), Casemiro (Real Madrid), Paulinho (Guangzhou Evergrande), Arthur, Phillipe Coutinho (Barcelona) and Walace (Hannover).

Forwards: Douglas Costa (Juventus), Roberto Firmino (Liverpool), Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain), Richarlison (Everton), Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) and Willian (Chelsea).

