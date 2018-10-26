DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed won the toss and elected to bat in the second Twenty20 against Australia on Friday.

World No. 1 ranked Pakistan leads the three-match series 1-0 after it rolled over Australia for just 89 runs at Abu Dhabi to win by 66 runs on Wednesday.

Pakistan tinker with its winning combination and brought in experienced all-rounder Shoaib Malik in place of Hussain Talat, who could score only 9 in the first game.

Australia top order batsmen struggled against left-arm spinner Imad Wasim in the first match and beefed up its struggling batting lineup with all-rounder Mitchell Marsh replacing Ashton Agar.

Lineups:

Pakistan: Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), Faheem Ashraf, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi.

Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), D'Arcy Short, Chris Lynn, Ben McDermott, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey, Mitchell Marsh, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Adam Zampa, Andrew Tye, Billy Stanlake.