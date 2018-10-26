NEW YORK (AP) — Filmmaker Alexandra Pelosi lives in the liberal bubble of New York City's Greenwich Village.

Her sons went to the United Nations to witness the signing of the Paris climate change accords, and wept when President Donald Trump backed away from it.

So on a vacation, she took them to Port Arthur, Texas, where oil is king, to meet people who don't have the luxury of worrying about climate change.

That, in a nutshell, is what she hopes to accomplish with her HBO documentary "Outside the Bubble," which debuts on Monday.

She wanted to expose people who live in a world where everyone around them is liberal to parts of the United States where many think differently from them.