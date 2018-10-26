COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lankan state television says President Maithripala Sirisena has sacked the prime minister and replaced him with a former strongman.

The state-run Rupavahinj station reported Friday that Sirisena replaced Ranil Wickremesinghe with his former nemesis, Mahinda Rajapaksa.

The move ends a more than 3-year-old coalition government that was formed between bitterly opposed political parties in 2015 on a platform of good governance.

There was no immediate comment from Wickremesinghe or his party.