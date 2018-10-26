  1. Home
BC-SOC--English Standings

By  Associated Press
2018/10/26 22:10
BC-SOC--English Standings
English Football Standings
English Premier League
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Man City 9 7 2 0 26 3 23
Liverpool 9 7 2 0 16 3 23
Chelsea 9 6 3 0 20 7 21
Arsenal 9 7 0 2 22 11 21
Tottenham 9 7 0 2 16 7 21
Bournemouth 9 5 2 2 16 12 17
Watford 9 5 1 3 13 12 16
Everton 9 4 3 2 15 12 15
Wolverhampton 9 4 3 2 9 8 15
Man United 9 4 2 3 15 16 14
Leicester 9 4 0 5 15 15 12
Brighton 9 3 2 4 10 13 11
Burnley 9 2 2 5 10 17 8
West Ham 9 2 1 6 8 14 7
Crystal Palace 9 2 1 6 5 11 7
Southampton 9 1 3 5 6 14 6
Cardiff 9 1 2 6 8 19 5
Fulham 9 1 2 6 11 25 5
Huddersfield 9 0 3 6 4 18 3
Newcastle 9 0 2 7 6 14 2
Saturday, Oct. 27

Southampton vs. Newcastle 1400 GMT

Brighton vs. Wolverhampton 1400 GMT

Watford vs. Huddersfield 1400 GMT

Liverpool vs. Cardiff 1400 GMT

Fulham vs. Bournemouth 1400 GMT

Leicester vs. West Ham 1630 GMT

Sunday, Oct. 28

Burnley vs. Chelsea 1330 GMT

Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal 1330 GMT

Man United vs. Everton 1600 GMT

Monday, Oct. 29

Tottenham vs. Man City 2000 GMT

England Championship
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Leeds 14 7 5 2 25 11 26
Middlesbrough 14 7 5 2 16 7 26
Sheffield United 14 8 2 4 23 16 26
West Brom 14 7 3 4 32 22 24
Derby 14 7 3 4 21 15 24
Norwich 14 7 3 4 19 17 24
Nottingham Forest 14 5 7 2 21 15 22
Bristol City 14 6 4 4 18 14 22
Blackburn 14 5 6 3 17 19 21
Swansea 14 5 5 4 15 11 20
Birmingham 14 4 8 2 16 13 20
Wigan 14 6 2 6 16 18 20
QPR 14 6 2 6 14 19 20
Sheffield Wednesday 14 5 4 5 20 23 19
Brentford 14 4 6 4 23 19 18
Aston Villa 14 4 6 4 22 22 18
Stoke 14 4 5 5 18 20 17
Bolton 14 4 4 6 11 19 16
Preston 14 3 4 7 23 28 13
Millwall 14 3 4 7 16 23 13
Rotherham 14 3 4 7 10 20 13
Reading 14 3 3 8 19 23 12
Hull 14 2 3 9 11 21 9
Ipswich 14 1 6 7 11 22 9
Tuesday, Oct. 23

Sheffield United 1, Stoke 1

Birmingham 2, Reading 1

Norwich 2, Aston Villa 1

Middlesbrough 0, Rotherham 0

Swansea 3, Blackburn 1

QPR 3, Sheffield Wednesday 0

Millwall 2, Wigan 1

Wednesday, Oct. 24

Leeds 2, Ipswich 0

Bristol City 1, Hull 0

Preston 4, Brentford 3

West Brom 1, Derby 4

Bolton 0, Nottingham Forest 3

Friday, Oct. 26

QPR vs. Aston Villa 1845 GMT

Saturday, Oct. 27

Middlesbrough vs. Derby 1130 GMT

West Brom vs. Blackburn 1400 GMT

Preston vs. Rotherham 1400 GMT

Bolton vs. Hull 1400 GMT

Swansea vs. Reading 1400 GMT

Bristol City vs. Stoke 1400 GMT

Sheffield United vs. Wigan 1400 GMT

Norwich vs. Brentford 1400 GMT

Birmingham vs. Sheffield Wednesday 1400 GMT

Millwall vs. Ipswich 1400 GMT

Leeds vs. Nottingham Forest 1630 GMT

England League One
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Portsmouth 15 10 4 1 26 13 34
Peterborough 15 9 3 3 31 20 30
Sunderland 14 8 5 1 27 13 29
Accrington Stanley 15 7 5 3 19 17 26
Barnsley 14 7 4 3 27 14 25
Luton Town 15 7 4 4 25 19 25
Doncaster 15 7 4 4 24 20 25
Coventry 15 7 3 5 17 16 24
Southend 15 7 2 6 21 18 23
Blackpool 13 5 7 1 15 9 22
Charlton 14 6 4 4 22 19 22
Walsall 14 6 4 4 15 17 22
Fleetwood Town 15 5 5 5 21 14 20
Wycombe 15 4 6 5 20 21 18
Burton Albion 14 5 3 6 18 19 18
Scunthorpe 15 4 5 6 22 30 17
Rochdale 15 4 4 7 21 31 16
Shrewsbury 15 3 6 6 14 16 15
Bristol Rovers 15 3 5 7 11 13 14
Gillingham 14 3 3 8 19 28 12
Oxford United 15 2 5 8 14 24 11
AFC Wimbledon 15 3 2 10 10 22 11
Plymouth 15 2 4 9 14 26 10
Bradford 15 3 1 11 12 26 10
Tuesday, Oct. 23

Luton Town 4, Accrington Stanley 1

Bristol Rovers 2, AFC Wimbledon 0

Charlton 1, Oxford United 1

Peterborough 1, Fleetwood Town 0

Shrewsbury 3, Barnsley 1

Wycombe 3, Rochdale 0

Plymouth 3, Gillingham 1

Doncaster 0, Sunderland 1

Blackpool 1, Scunthorpe 0

Portsmouth 2, Burton Albion 2

Bradford 2, Coventry 4

Southend 3, Walsall 0

Saturday, Oct. 27

Burton Albion vs. Peterborough 1400 GMT

AFC Wimbledon vs. Luton Town 1400 GMT

Walsall vs. Wycombe 1400 GMT

Oxford United vs. Shrewsbury 1400 GMT

Accrington Stanley vs. Portsmouth 1400 GMT

Rochdale vs. Charlton 1400 GMT

Fleetwood Town vs. Blackpool 1400 GMT

Barnsley vs. Bristol Rovers 1400 GMT

Scunthorpe vs. Plymouth 1400 GMT

Sunderland vs. Southend 1400 GMT

Gillingham vs. Bradford 1400 GMT

Coventry vs. Doncaster 1400 GMT

England League Two
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Lincoln City 15 10 3 2 30 13 33
Milton Keynes Dons 15 8 6 1 19 9 30
Exeter 15 8 5 2 25 13 29
Newport County 15 8 4 3 22 25 28
Colchester 15 7 4 4 29 16 25
Forest Green 15 5 9 1 23 14 24
Tranmere 15 6 6 3 18 15 24
Bury 15 6 5 4 24 16 23
Crawley Town 15 7 2 6 23 20 23
Stevenage 15 6 4 5 16 14 22
Mansfield Town 13 4 8 1 17 9 20
Oldham 14 5 5 4 18 13 20
Carlisle 15 6 2 7 16 19 20
Yeovil 14 4 6 4 21 16 18
Swindon 15 4 6 5 17 20 18
Port Vale 15 5 3 7 14 19 18
Crewe 14 4 4 6 14 14 16
Northampton 15 3 6 6 16 20 15
Grimsby Town 14 4 3 7 10 18 15
Morecambe 15 4 1 10 14 27 13
Cambridge United 15 3 3 9 14 27 12
Notts County 14 3 3 8 17 32 12
Cheltenham 14 2 4 8 10 21 10
Macclesfield 15 1 4 10 13 30 7
Tuesday, Oct. 23

Bury 1, Newport County 1

Grimsby Town 1, Colchester 0

Lincoln City 2, Carlisle 2

Crawley Town 1, Exeter 1

Swindon 0, Cambridge United 2

Morecambe 0, Mansfield Town 1

Stevenage 0, Port Vale 0

Yeovil 1, Crewe 1

Oldham 2, Cheltenham 0

Milton Keynes Dons 2, Notts County 1

Macclesfield 0, Northampton 5

Forest Green 3, Tranmere 1

Saturday, Oct. 27

Notts County vs. Swindon 1400 GMT

Cambridge United vs. Macclesfield 1400 GMT

Exeter vs. Forest Green 1400 GMT

Port Vale vs. Bury 1400 GMT

Tranmere vs. Crawley Town 1400 GMT

Colchester vs. Lincoln City 1400 GMT

Mansfield Town vs. Milton Keynes Dons 1400 GMT

Carlisle vs. Yeovil 1400 GMT

Crewe vs. Grimsby Town 1400 GMT

Northampton vs. Oldham 1400 GMT

Newport County vs. Morecambe 1400 GMT

Cheltenham vs. Stevenage 1400 GMT

Tuesday, Oct. 30

Crewe vs. Mansfield Town 1945 GMT