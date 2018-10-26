NEW YORK (AP) — As tensions between the Trump administration and the press continue, members of the media are getting support from an unlikely source — former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci.

Scaramucci says he takes issue with the president's recent comments praising a congressman's violence against a reporter and is speaking out about the hate and divisiveness that he sees coming out of President Donald Trump's rallies.

Scaramucci says he is especially concerned about the president applauding U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte for body-slamming a journalist last year, an act for which he pleaded guilty to assault. At a rally, Trump said "any guy that can do a body slam — he's my guy."

But Scaramucci advises Trump to drop it "because those words are holding back your approval rating."