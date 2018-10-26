Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, center left, and Patriarch Filaret, head of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Kiev Patriarchate and clerics d
FILE - In this April 9, 2018 file photo, Ecumenical Orthodox Patriarch Bartholomew I, right, speaks with Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko in Istan
FILE - In this July 27, 2017 file photo, orthodox believers and clergymen march to prayer in Kiev, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2017, in observance of
FILE - In this photo taken Saturday, April 7, 2018 head of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church under the Moscow Patriarchate, Metropolitan Onuphrius, lights
FILE - In this May 4, 2004 file photo, a full moon rises above the golden domes of the Orthodox Monastery of the Caves in Kiev, Ukraine. Tensions over
FILE - In this Sunday, July 27, 2008 file photo, The thousand-year-old Monastery of Caves, the holiest site of Eastern Orthodox Christians, against th
FILE - In this Thursday Oct. 11, 2018 file photo, Patriarch Filaret, head of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Kiev Patriarchate, conducts a servic
BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romania's Orthodox Church has called for unity among Orthodox churches after a meeting to discuss a rupture between the Russian Orthodox Church and the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople.
On Oct. 15, the Russian Orthodox Church announced it was severing links to the Constantinople patriarchy after the Istanbul-based patriarch Bartholomew I, considered the "first among equals" of Orthodox church leaders, said he was removing its condemnation of leaders of schismatic Orthodox churches in Ukraine.
That was considered a major step toward granting full recognition to a Ukrainian Orthodox Church, which has been formally under the Russian Orthodox Church since the 1600s.
In a statement Friday, Romania's Orthodox Church urged the Patriarchies of Moscow and Constantinople to promote "a unity of faith" that would also allow churches pastoral and administrative freedom.