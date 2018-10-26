|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Toronto
|5
|0
|1.000
|—
|Boston
|3
|2
|.600
|2
|Brooklyn
|2
|2
|.500
|2½
|Philadelphia
|2
|3
|.400
|3
|New York
|1
|4
|.200
|4
|Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|2
|2
|.500
|—
|Atlanta
|2
|2
|.500
|—
|Charlotte
|2
|3
|.400
|½
|Orlando
|2
|3
|.400
|½
|Washington
|1
|3
|.250
|1
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|4
|0
|1.000
|—
|Detroit
|4
|0
|1.000
|—
|Indiana
|3
|2
|.600
|1½
|Chicago
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|Cleveland
|0
|5
|.000
|4½
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New Orleans
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|San Antonio
|2
|2
|.500
|1½
|Memphis
|2
|2
|.500
|1½
|Dallas
|2
|2
|.500
|1½
|Houston
|1
|3
|.250
|2½
|Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Denver
|4
|1
|.800
|—
|Portland
|3
|1
|.750
|½
|Utah
|2
|2
|.500
|1½
|Minnesota
|2
|3
|.400
|2
|Oklahoma City
|0
|4
|.000
|3½
|Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Golden State
|4
|1
|.800
|—
|L.A. Clippers
|2
|2
|.500
|1½
|L.A. Lakers
|2
|3
|.400
|2
|Sacramento
|2
|3
|.400
|2
|Phoenix
|1
|3
|.250
|2½
___
|Thursday's Games
Detroit 110, Cleveland 103
Portland 128, Orlando 114
Boston 101, Oklahoma City 95
L.A. Lakers 121, Denver 114
|Friday's Games
Chicago at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Golden State at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Brooklyn at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Houston, 8 p.m.
Milwaukee at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Washington at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Boston at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Utah at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Indiana at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.
Phoenix at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Portland at Miami, 8 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Orlando at Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Golden State at Brooklyn, 5 p.m.
Phoenix at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Utah at Dallas, 7 p.m.
Washington at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Portland at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Sacramento at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Golden State at Chicago, 8 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Toronto at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Dallas at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Denver, 9 p.m.