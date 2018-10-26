WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT

TOP STORY:

SOC--FIFA MEETING

KIGALI, Rwanda — A $25 billion overhaul of world soccer competitions is on hold after mounting disapproval from European leaders and clubs saw FIFA President Gianni Infantino on Friday accept more consultation was necessary. By Rob Harris. SENT: 630 words, photos.

NEW/DEVELOPING:

TEN--WTA FINALS

SINGAPORE — U.S. Open champion Naomi Osaka finished her debut appearance at the WTA Finals on Friday with an injury and an 0-3 record. Osaka was trailing Kiki Bertens 6-3 when she retired from the match with an upper left leg injury. Bertens was awarded a straight-set victory and has advanced to the semifinals. By Sandra Harwitt. SENT: 320 words, photos.

TEN--TESTING VIDEO REVIEW

Video review for certain judgment calls, such as whether a ball bounces twice, will be available for the first time in men's professional tennis at the Next Gen ATP Finals for top 21-and-under players. By Howard Fendrich. SENT: 610 words, photos.

SKI--SVINDAL'S STRUGGLES

SOELDEN, Austria — Aksel Lund Svindal's chronically injured knee felt so terrible after last season that retirement seemed his only option. But the Olympic downhill champion refused to give in. By Eric Willemsen. SENT: 610 words, photos.

CAR--F1-MEXICAN GRAND PRIX-OLD GUARD

MEXICO CITY — Formula One's two old-timers, Kimi Raikkonen and Fernando Alonso, are taking very different paths into the late stages of their racing careers. At 39, Raikkonen is on a front-running team with Ferrari but has already charted a course toward the back next season with Sauber. Alonso, 37, is stuck in the middle with McLaren and has opted to leave F1 at the end of the season. Both former F1 champions say they are happy with the course they've chosen. By Jim Vertuno. SENT: 700 words, photos.

GLF--HSBC CHAMPIONS

SHANGHAI — Despite a bizarre double bogey, Tony Finau had a pair of birdies on the par 5s, laid up on the reachable par-4 16th and made birdie, and wound up with a 5-under 67 at HSBC Champions. That put him at 11-under 133, three shots clear of Reed (72), Tommy Fleetwood (68) and defending champion Justin Rose (67). SENT: 875 words, photos.

SOCCER:

SOC--ANZHI'S STRUGGLES

MOSCOW — When a little-known Russian soccer team in the economically deprived North Caucasus region of Dagestan was flush with cash, they flaunted it. Anzhi Makhachkala, based in an area near the Caspian Sea also known for its Islamist insurgency, was formerly run by billionaire Suleiman Kerimov. He spent millions from 2011-13 to bring in established stars like Samuel Eto'o and Roberto Carlos. The players lived in Moscow — some in lavish conditions — and only flew to Dagestan for games. By James Ellingworth. SENT: 705 words, photos.

SOC--REAL MADRID-VINICIUS JUNIOR

MADRID — Real Madrid, with coach Julen Lopetegui under pressure, will have all of its forwards available for the "clasico" against Barcelona after a suspension for youngster Vinicius Junior has been overturned. By Tales Azzoni. SENT: 550 words, photos.

SOC--SPANISH ROUNDUP

MADRID — Promoted Valladolid, owned by former Brazil striker Ronaldo, can join Barcelona at the top of the Spanish league standings with a win against Espanyol. Second in the standings, Espanyol can take the outright lead with a victory. UPCOMING: 250 words by 2200 GMT.

SOC--GERMAN ROUNDUP

FREIBURG, Germany — Borussia Moenchengladbach has made a strong start and looks to move level on points at the top of the German league with a win at mid-table Freiburg. UPCOMING: 200 words by 2045 GMT.

SOC--FRENCH ROUNDUP

NIMES, France — Saint-Etienne can move up to fifth place in the French league with a win at Nimes, which has not won for eight matches. UPCOMING: 150 words by 2100 GMT.

Other Stories:

— BKN--NBA CAPSULES — James has triple-double, Lakers hand Nuggets first loss. SENT: 500 words, photos.

— HKN--NHL CAPSULES — Penguins beat Flames 9-1 for 3-0 start to Canadian trip. SENT: 760 words, photos.

