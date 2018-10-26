Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, October 26, 2018

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (KPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun;32;25;Some sun, a shower;30;25;S;13;75%;63%;10

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny;33;25;Brilliant sunshine;34;27;NNE;9;49%;6%;5

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny, breezy;17;6;Mostly sunny;19;6;N;7;40%;0%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny and nice;26;17;More clouds than sun;22;15;WSW;13;48%;68%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Periods of rain;12;5;Spotty showers;11;3;ENE;12;75%;61%;2

Anchorage, United States;Considerable clouds;10;3;Showers around;9;2;NNE;8;74%;81%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Unseasonably hot;37;20;Showers around;28;10;NNW;18;43%;93%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Sunny and mild;15;4;A p.m. shower or two;13;5;S;18;59%;84%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Showers and t-storms;27;17;Mostly sunny, nice;26;15;SE;17;60%;1%;11

Athens, Greece;Sunny and nice;21;13;Sunny and pleasant;24;17;S;10;65%;27%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;18;11;A little p.m. rain;20;15;NNW;17;73%;91%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;Partly sunny, breezy;30;14;Sunny and cooler;23;12;WNW;14;48%;0%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Showers and t-storms;32;23;A p.m. t-storm;32;23;ENE;8;76%;77%;7

Bangalore, India;Decreasing clouds;29;16;Partly sunny;29;16;ENE;13;39%;2%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm around;36;26;A shower in the a.m.;34;26;ENE;10;66%;73%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Clouds and sun;23;14;Rain, heavy at times;17;9;WNW;16;81%;95%;1

Beijing, China;Sunny and breezy;14;3;Partly sunny;17;4;NW;17;25%;5%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Decreasing clouds;19;10;Partly sunny, warmer;25;15;S;12;54%;12%;3

Berlin, Germany;Clouds and sun;13;6;Partly sunny;10;3;NW;19;57%;33%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Cloudy with a shower;18;9;More clouds than sun;19;7;ESE;11;70%;44%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;28;18;A p.m. t-storm;29;18;WNW;13;73%;82%;11

Bratislava, Slovakia;Clouds and sunshine;15;8;Occasional rain;11;7;N;10;93%;80%;1

Brussels, Belgium;A little p.m. rain;12;4;Spotty showers;9;1;ESE;9;68%;66%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny;19;4;Partly sunny, warm;22;8;NW;7;64%;1%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Sunny intervals;16;12;Cloudy;18;10;NW;10;78%;44%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny;20;14;Clouds and sun;21;14;E;14;65%;26%;8

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm in spots;30;18;A t-storm or two;31;18;NNW;7;46%;72%;10

Busan, South Korea;A little p.m. rain;20;10;Some sun;17;8;WNW;19;51%;0%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Sunshine;26;16;Plenty of sunshine;27;17;NE;11;36%;0%;5

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and very warm;27;17;Mostly sunny;31;18;SSE;14;50%;0%;10

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;28;19;A shower or t-storm;29;20;E;7;67%;62%;8

Chennai, India;Decreasing clouds;32;25;Sun and some clouds;32;25;NNE;21;60%;5%;8

Chicago, United States;Cloudy with a shower;11;8;Morning mist;12;7;WNW;13;68%;56%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A p.m. thunderstorm;31;24;A p.m. t-storm;31;24;NNE;11;77%;74%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;Rain tapering off;11;5;Spotty showers;6;0;NE;18;76%;82%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Becoming cloudy;30;25;Partly sunny;29;24;N;16;78%;2%;8

Dallas, United States;Sunny;22;13;Sunny and warmer;27;15;NNW;11;59%;0%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Humid and warmer;32;23;A shower or two;31;22;ESE;12;75%;65%;12

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;31;19;Hazy sunshine;32;18;NNE;7;48%;0%;5

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;20;7;Sunshine and warm;24;5;N;13;30%;2%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Mostly sunny;32;20;Abundant sunshine;33;22;NNE;6;50%;19%;6

Dili, East Timor;Mostly sunny, warm;37;22;An afternoon shower;34;22;SW;9;56%;52%;12

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny;9;1;Spotty showers;7;1;N;25;70%;61%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny, warm;26;10;Mostly cloudy, warm;27;12;NNE;7;32%;5%;4

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Showers and t-storms;21;17;Showers and t-storms;21;11;WNW;22;81%;59%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;22;Clearing;28;20;N;11;71%;44%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;Turning cloudy;30;12;Sunny and nice;30;12;E;12;27%;1%;13

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;31;22;An afternoon shower;30;22;N;9;66%;64%;6

Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny;3;-2;Cloudy and chilly;2;-1;NNE;25;79%;55%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;More sun than clouds;34;24;Partly sunny;33;24;SE;10;71%;63%;9

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny;30;22;Partly sunny, nice;28;20;E;13;57%;22%;6

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, humid;29;24;Mostly cloudy;30;24;ENE;25;66%;32%;5

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;31;15;Sunny;32;17;ENE;12;40%;0%;7

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;30;14;Hazy sunshine;30;14;NNE;10;40%;0%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny;15;11;Sunny;20;12;S;12;65%;0%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;A little a.m. rain;34;25;A shower or t-storm;34;25;N;10;68%;85%;12

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny;34;27;Sunny;34;27;NNW;16;61%;3%;6

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sun;31;14;Plenty of sun;31;14;NE;9;18%;1%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;23;6;Mostly sunny;24;6;S;7;25%;0%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;35;22;Warm with hazy sun;36;23;WNW;9;33%;0%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Lots of sun, nice;24;10;Sunny and beautiful;25;10;S;8;43%;2%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;41;28;Breezy with some sun;39;26;N;26;26%;2%;8

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny;13;4;A little p.m. rain;13;10;SW;17;66%;85%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Periods of sun;32;24;Partly sunny;32;24;NE;12;62%;44%;7

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm in spots;30;23;A t-storm in spots;31;23;WSW;9;69%;71%;11

Kolkata, India;Mostly sunny;31;19;Sunshine;32;20;NW;8;48%;1%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Morning rain;34;24;A t-storm in spots;32;24;ENE;6;80%;77%;11

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;14;5;A thunderstorm;13;3;N;13;73%;80%;15

Lagos, Nigeria;A p.m. t-storm;30;25;A thunderstorm;30;25;SW;10;79%;74%;7

Lima, Peru;Turning sunny;20;16;Clearing;20;16;S;10;73%;6%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Showers and t-storms;22;14;Partly sunny, breezy;18;9;N;28;57%;60%;3

London, United Kingdom;Cooler;11;3;Showers around;7;4;N;19;68%;82%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny, breezy, warm;31;17;Sunny and very warm;30;16;ESE;7;39%;2%;4

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sunshine;30;25;Mostly cloudy, humid;31;25;SW;10;74%;55%;12

Madrid, Spain;A p.m. t-storm;20;10;Cooler with rain;14;4;NNE;12;66%;84%;1

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;29;26;Showers around;30;27;S;7;73%;89%;11

Manaus, Brazil;Mostly sunny and hot;36;27;Sun and clouds, warm;36;26;WSW;7;59%;55%;8

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny;33;25;A passing shower;33;25;SSE;7;63%;60%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny;19;9;A shower in spots;19;7;S;18;68%;51%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm in spots;24;14;A t-storm in spots;20;13;NNE;10;69%;72%;7

Miami, United States;Partial sunshine;31;25;Mostly sunny;31;21;NW;12;67%;32%;5

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny;6;1;Periods of sun;9;2;WSW;17;85%;44%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Clouds and sun;30;24;Partly sunny, nice;29;24;SSE;12;74%;44%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny;19;14;Partly sunny;20;12;E;17;62%;2%;10

Montreal, Canada;Mostly sunny;6;-3;Rain and drizzle;5;-1;NE;10;63%;88%;1

Moscow, Russia;Mostly cloudy;4;0;Rain and drizzle;5;3;SSW;13;66%;91%;0

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny, warm;37;25;Hazy and very warm;37;25;N;12;40%;0%;7

Nairobi, Kenya;A stray t-shower;25;15;A little a.m. rain;24;15;ENE;14;69%;84%;12

New York, United States;Inc. clouds;11;8;Windy;12;10;ENE;46;90%;92%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Plenty of sunshine;21;10;Brilliant sunshine;23;11;NE;11;45%;0%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Sunshine and mild;11;1;Sunny and mild;11;6;S;16;59%;0%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;A shower in the p.m.;24;17;Showers around;20;12;W;17;58%;60%;4

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny;5;-3;Partly sunny;3;-3;N;10;52%;30%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Becoming cloudy;6;-2;Rain and drizzle;5;-2;NE;24;58%;89%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Mostly sunny, nice;30;25;A stray thunderstorm;30;25;NW;9;73%;64%;11

Panama City, Panama;A shower or t-storm;30;25;A p.m. t-storm;29;24;NW;8;84%;86%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;25;A t-storm around;32;25;NE;11;74%;60%;9

Paris, France;A little p.m. rain;13;2;A shower in places;9;1;NNW;11;52%;55%;2

Perth, Australia;Sunny and very warm;29;15;Sunny and nice;27;15;ESE;19;54%;0%;10

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Mostly sunny;33;24;Partial sunshine;34;25;E;11;66%;57%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Sun and clouds;30;23;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;23;NE;14;77%;87%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Periods of sun;33;22;A t-storm in spots;32;23;SE;7;60%;64%;7

Prague, Czech Republic;Decreasing clouds;13;7;Cloudy;10;4;NNE;12;61%;70%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Morning rain;18;4;Partly sunny, cooler;9;2;W;17;42%;55%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Afternoon showers;21;13;A little rain;22;12;N;12;52%;90%;12

Rabat, Morocco;A shower;23;15;Rain, a thunderstorm;20;11;WNW;19;83%;75%;2

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;30;24;Mostly cloudy;30;24;NE;12;60%;26%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Partly sunny, chilly;2;-4;Cloudy;4;3;SSE;17;55%;81%;0

Riga, Latvia;Spotty showers;8;2;A little a.m. rain;9;3;W;15;88%;88%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Showers and t-storms;27;22;A t-storm in spots;30;22;WSW;9;66%;71%;12

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny;32;22;Sun, some clouds;34;20;NNE;13;21%;26%;6

Rome, Italy;A shower or t-storm;22;15;Showers and t-storms;24;18;S;20;73%;87%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy;6;-4;Mainly cloudy;4;2;ENE;12;84%;66%;0

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny, nice;21;14;Some sun;20;15;W;13;82%;5%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm in spots;25;17;A t-storm in spots;26;18;ENE;9;69%;73%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Some sun, a shower;32;24;A shower in spots;31;24;ESE;12;68%;76%;7

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, humid;24;19;A t-storm in spots;24;19;N;8;99%;66%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;27;9;Sunshine;26;7;ENE;9;33%;1%;9

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny, nice;28;13;Clouds breaking;26;11;SW;7;39%;44%;7

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;29;22;A t-storm in spots;29;23;N;6;77%;64%;7

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Showers and t-storms;22;10;Partly sunny, cooler;17;6;NNW;16;52%;5%;3

Seattle, United States;Mostly cloudy;16;8;Plenty of clouds;15;11;SSE;7;73%;91%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Rain, cooler;17;8;Cool with some sun;12;4;WNW;14;47%;4%;4

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, nice;22;13;Plenty of sunshine;19;12;NNW;16;32%;0%;4

Singapore, Singapore;Afternoon showers;32;26;A t-storm in spots;32;26;NNE;4;78%;70%;10

Sofia, Bulgaria;Warmer;21;4;Partly sunny;22;6;S;8;50%;0%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny;30;25;A shower in spots;30;25;NE;8;68%;74%;7

Stockholm, Sweden;Spotty showers;5;0;Periods of sun;4;0;N;17;69%;54%;1

Sydney, Australia;Nice with sunshine;21;16;Partly sunny;24;15;S;18;58%;56%;10

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partly sunny, nice;28;20;Mostly sunny;25;15;ENE;14;53%;4%;5

Tallinn, Estonia;A shower or two;5;0;Snow and rain;5;2;NNE;19;84%;92%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunshine and warm;29;15;Mostly cloudy;31;14;S;13;29%;16%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Rain and drizzle;13;8;Breezy with sunshine;16;6;N;25;51%;10%;3

Tehran, Iran;Clearing;24;16;Mainly cloudy;24;10;N;10;38%;66%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Not as warm;24;17;Mostly sunny;25;16;NE;9;44%;0%;4

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and pleasant;26;10;Showers and t-storms;28;13;SE;9;58%;69%;3

Tokyo, Japan;Clouds and sunshine;21;16;Spotty showers;24;14;N;24;69%;72%;3

Toronto, Canada;Cloudy;9;5;Rain and drizzle;8;1;NNE;31;81%;93%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and pleasant;27;18;Partly sunny;27;21;SSE;13;52%;28%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Plenty of sunshine;28;16;Sunny and breezy;27;18;S;22;47%;55%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Not as cold;2;-7;Rather cloudy;4;-2;NW;16;61%;44%;2

Vancouver, Canada;A shower;15;6;Becoming cloudy;15;9;E;9;64%;83%;2

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny;17;7;A bit of rain;11;7;NNW;8;76%;83%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Partly sunny;34;23;Mostly sunny and hot;33;22;N;9;61%;12%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;A little p.m. rain;7;2;A little a.m. rain;9;1;W;22;83%;57%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny;11;5;Periods of sun;11;2;WSW;17;75%;44%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Sunny intervals;14;11;Rain and drizzle;16;12;NNW;32;71%;89%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;24;An afternoon shower;33;24;NNW;8;73%;48%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;Rain;16;3;Mostly sunny;13;1;ENE;5;55%;2%;4

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather