Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, October 26, 2018

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (MPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun;90;76;Some sun, a shower;87;77;S;8;75%;63%;10

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny;92;77;Brilliant sunshine;93;80;NNE;6;49%;6%;5

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny, breezy;63;44;Mostly sunny;67;43;N;4;40%;0%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny and nice;78;63;More clouds than sun;72;60;WSW;8;48%;68%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Periods of rain;54;41;Spotty showers;51;37;ENE;7;75%;61%;2

Anchorage, United States;Considerable clouds;51;38;Showers around;48;36;NNE;5;74%;81%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Unseasonably hot;98;68;Showers around;82;49;NNW;11;43%;93%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Sunny and mild;60;39;A p.m. shower or two;55;41;S;11;59%;84%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Showers and t-storms;80;63;Mostly sunny, nice;79;58;SE;10;60%;1%;11

Athens, Greece;Sunny and nice;70;55;Sunny and pleasant;74;63;S;6;65%;27%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;64;52;A little p.m. rain;68;59;NNW;11;73%;91%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;Partly sunny, breezy;86;58;Sunny and cooler;74;53;WNW;9;48%;0%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Showers and t-storms;89;73;A p.m. t-storm;90;73;ENE;5;76%;77%;7

Bangalore, India;Decreasing clouds;84;61;Partly sunny;84;60;ENE;8;39%;2%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm around;96;78;A shower in the a.m.;94;78;ENE;6;66%;73%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Clouds and sun;74;57;Rain, heavy at times;62;48;WNW;10;81%;95%;1

Beijing, China;Sunny and breezy;57;37;Partly sunny;63;39;NW;11;25%;5%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Decreasing clouds;66;50;Partly sunny, warmer;77;58;S;7;54%;12%;3

Berlin, Germany;Clouds and sun;56;43;Partly sunny;50;38;NW;12;57%;33%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Cloudy with a shower;64;48;More clouds than sun;67;45;ESE;7;70%;44%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;83;65;A p.m. t-storm;84;65;WNW;8;73%;82%;11

Bratislava, Slovakia;Clouds and sunshine;60;46;Occasional rain;52;44;N;6;93%;80%;1

Brussels, Belgium;A little p.m. rain;53;39;Spotty showers;49;34;ESE;6;68%;66%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny;66;40;Partly sunny, warm;72;46;NW;4;64%;1%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Sunny intervals;61;53;Cloudy;64;50;NW;6;78%;44%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny;68;57;Clouds and sun;69;58;E;8;65%;26%;8

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm in spots;87;65;A t-storm or two;87;65;NNW;4;46%;72%;10

Busan, South Korea;A little p.m. rain;69;50;Some sun;63;47;WNW;12;51%;0%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Sunshine;79;60;Plenty of sunshine;80;62;NE;7;36%;0%;5

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and very warm;81;63;Mostly sunny;88;65;SSE;9;50%;0%;10

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;83;67;A shower or t-storm;83;68;E;4;67%;62%;8

Chennai, India;Decreasing clouds;90;78;Sun and some clouds;90;77;NNE;13;60%;5%;8

Chicago, United States;Cloudy with a shower;52;46;Morning mist;53;45;WNW;8;68%;56%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A p.m. thunderstorm;89;76;A p.m. t-storm;87;76;NNE;7;77%;74%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;Rain tapering off;52;41;Spotty showers;43;32;NE;11;76%;82%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Becoming cloudy;86;78;Partly sunny;85;76;N;10;78%;2%;8

Dallas, United States;Sunny;71;55;Sunny and warmer;81;59;NNW;7;59%;0%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Humid and warmer;90;73;A shower or two;87;72;ESE;8;75%;65%;12

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;88;65;Hazy sunshine;89;65;NNE;4;48%;0%;5

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;69;44;Sunshine and warm;76;41;N;8;30%;2%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Mostly sunny;89;67;Abundant sunshine;91;72;NNE;4;50%;19%;6

Dili, East Timor;Mostly sunny, warm;98;71;An afternoon shower;93;71;SW;5;56%;52%;12

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny;48;33;Spotty showers;44;34;N;15;70%;61%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny, warm;78;50;Mostly cloudy, warm;80;53;NNE;4;32%;5%;4

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Showers and t-storms;69;62;Showers and t-storms;70;52;WNW;14;81%;59%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;Rain, a thunderstorm;89;71;Clearing;82;69;N;7;71%;44%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;Turning cloudy;86;53;Sunny and nice;86;54;E;8;27%;1%;13

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;88;71;An afternoon shower;86;72;N;6;66%;64%;6

Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny;38;28;Cloudy and chilly;36;30;NNE;16;79%;55%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;More sun than clouds;93;76;Partly sunny;92;76;SE;6;71%;63%;9

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny;86;71;Partly sunny, nice;82;67;E;8;57%;22%;6

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, humid;85;75;Mostly cloudy;86;76;ENE;16;66%;32%;5

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;89;60;Sunny;90;62;ENE;7;40%;0%;7

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;87;58;Hazy sunshine;86;57;NNE;6;40%;0%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny;59;52;Sunny;68;54;S;7;65%;0%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;A little a.m. rain;94;77;A shower or t-storm;93;76;N;7;68%;85%;12

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny;93;81;Sunny;94;81;NNW;10;61%;3%;6

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sun;88;57;Plenty of sun;87;58;NE;6;18%;1%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;73;43;Mostly sunny;75;42;S;4;25%;0%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;94;72;Warm with hazy sun;98;73;WNW;6;33%;0%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Lots of sun, nice;75;51;Sunny and beautiful;76;50;S;5;43%;2%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;106;82;Breezy with some sun;102;79;N;16;26%;2%;8

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny;56;39;A little p.m. rain;56;49;SW;10;66%;85%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Periods of sun;89;75;Partly sunny;89;75;NE;8;62%;44%;7

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm in spots;86;73;A t-storm in spots;89;74;WSW;5;69%;71%;11

Kolkata, India;Mostly sunny;88;67;Sunshine;90;68;NW;5;48%;1%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Morning rain;93;76;A t-storm in spots;89;75;ENE;4;80%;77%;11

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;57;40;A thunderstorm;55;37;N;8;73%;80%;15

Lagos, Nigeria;A p.m. t-storm;87;76;A thunderstorm;87;77;SW;6;79%;74%;7

Lima, Peru;Turning sunny;68;61;Clearing;68;61;S;6;73%;6%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Showers and t-storms;72;56;Partly sunny, breezy;64;49;N;17;57%;60%;3

London, United Kingdom;Cooler;51;37;Showers around;44;40;N;12;68%;82%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny, breezy, warm;87;62;Sunny and very warm;86;61;ESE;5;39%;2%;4

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sunshine;86;77;Mostly cloudy, humid;87;77;SW;6;74%;55%;12

Madrid, Spain;A p.m. t-storm;68;49;Cooler with rain;56;39;NNE;7;66%;84%;1

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;84;79;Showers around;87;81;S;5;73%;89%;11

Manaus, Brazil;Mostly sunny and hot;97;80;Sun and clouds, warm;97;78;WSW;5;59%;55%;8

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny;91;76;A passing shower;92;77;SSE;4;63%;60%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny;66;47;A shower in spots;66;44;S;11;68%;51%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm in spots;75;57;A t-storm in spots;68;55;NNE;6;69%;72%;7

Miami, United States;Partial sunshine;89;76;Mostly sunny;88;69;NW;7;67%;32%;5

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny;43;33;Periods of sun;49;35;WSW;11;85%;44%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Clouds and sun;85;76;Partly sunny, nice;85;75;SSE;7;74%;44%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny;66;58;Partly sunny;67;53;E;10;62%;2%;10

Montreal, Canada;Mostly sunny;42;27;Rain and drizzle;40;30;NE;6;63%;88%;1

Moscow, Russia;Mostly cloudy;40;31;Rain and drizzle;41;38;SSW;8;66%;91%;0

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny, warm;99;77;Hazy and very warm;98;78;N;7;40%;0%;7

Nairobi, Kenya;A stray t-shower;76;59;A little a.m. rain;75;60;ENE;9;69%;84%;12

New York, United States;Inc. clouds;51;47;Windy;54;49;ENE;29;90%;92%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Plenty of sunshine;70;51;Brilliant sunshine;73;51;NE;7;45%;0%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Sunshine and mild;52;34;Sunny and mild;52;44;S;10;59%;0%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;A shower in the p.m.;75;63;Showers around;69;54;W;11;58%;60%;4

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny;41;27;Partly sunny;38;26;N;6;52%;30%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Becoming cloudy;42;28;Rain and drizzle;40;29;NE;15;58%;89%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Mostly sunny, nice;85;77;A stray thunderstorm;86;77;NW;6;73%;64%;11

Panama City, Panama;A shower or t-storm;86;76;A p.m. t-storm;85;76;NW;5;84%;86%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;76;A t-storm around;90;76;NE;7;74%;60%;9

Paris, France;A little p.m. rain;55;35;A shower in places;48;35;NNW;7;52%;55%;2

Perth, Australia;Sunny and very warm;84;59;Sunny and nice;80;59;ESE;12;54%;0%;10

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Mostly sunny;92;75;Partial sunshine;93;77;E;7;66%;57%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Sun and clouds;86;73;Rain, a thunderstorm;85;74;NE;9;77%;87%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Periods of sun;91;72;A t-storm in spots;89;73;SE;4;60%;64%;7

Prague, Czech Republic;Decreasing clouds;56;44;Cloudy;50;39;NNE;8;61%;70%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Morning rain;65;39;Partly sunny, cooler;49;35;W;11;42%;55%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Afternoon showers;69;55;A little rain;71;54;N;8;52%;90%;12

Rabat, Morocco;A shower;73;59;Rain, a thunderstorm;68;53;WNW;12;83%;75%;2

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;86;76;Mostly cloudy;86;75;NE;8;60%;26%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Partly sunny, chilly;36;25;Cloudy;39;37;SSE;11;55%;81%;0

Riga, Latvia;Spotty showers;46;36;A little a.m. rain;48;37;W;9;88%;88%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Showers and t-storms;81;71;A t-storm in spots;86;71;WSW;6;66%;71%;12

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny;89;72;Sun, some clouds;93;68;NNE;8;21%;26%;6

Rome, Italy;A shower or t-storm;72;60;Showers and t-storms;75;65;S;12;73%;87%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy;42;26;Mainly cloudy;39;35;ENE;8;84%;66%;0

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny, nice;69;58;Some sun;67;59;W;8;82%;5%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm in spots;77;63;A t-storm in spots;78;64;ENE;5;69%;73%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Some sun, a shower;89;75;A shower in spots;87;76;ESE;7;68%;76%;7

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, humid;76;66;A t-storm in spots;76;65;N;5;99%;66%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;81;47;Sunshine;78;45;ENE;6;33%;1%;9

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny, nice;82;55;Clouds breaking;79;52;SW;4;39%;44%;7

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;85;72;A t-storm in spots;84;73;N;4;77%;64%;7

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Showers and t-storms;72;50;Partly sunny, cooler;63;43;NNW;10;52%;5%;3

Seattle, United States;Mostly cloudy;61;46;Plenty of clouds;58;52;SSE;5;73%;91%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Rain, cooler;63;46;Cool with some sun;54;39;WNW;9;47%;4%;4

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, nice;72;55;Plenty of sunshine;66;54;NNW;10;32%;0%;4

Singapore, Singapore;Afternoon showers;90;79;A t-storm in spots;90;78;NNE;3;78%;70%;10

Sofia, Bulgaria;Warmer;69;39;Partly sunny;71;43;S;5;50%;0%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny;87;77;A shower in spots;86;77;NE;5;68%;74%;7

Stockholm, Sweden;Spotty showers;41;33;Periods of sun;39;32;N;11;69%;54%;1

Sydney, Australia;Nice with sunshine;70;61;Partly sunny;76;60;S;11;58%;56%;10

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partly sunny, nice;82;69;Mostly sunny;78;60;ENE;8;53%;4%;5

Tallinn, Estonia;A shower or two;41;32;Snow and rain;40;35;NNE;12;84%;92%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunshine and warm;84;59;Mostly cloudy;88;57;S;8;29%;16%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Rain and drizzle;55;46;Breezy with sunshine;60;42;N;16;51%;10%;3

Tehran, Iran;Clearing;76;61;Mainly cloudy;75;51;N;6;38%;66%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Not as warm;75;63;Mostly sunny;76;60;NE;6;44%;0%;4

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and pleasant;79;51;Showers and t-storms;83;56;SE;6;58%;69%;3

Tokyo, Japan;Clouds and sunshine;69;61;Spotty showers;75;57;N;15;69%;72%;3

Toronto, Canada;Cloudy;49;41;Rain and drizzle;46;33;NNE;19;81%;93%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and pleasant;81;65;Partly sunny;81;69;SSE;8;52%;28%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Plenty of sunshine;82;62;Sunny and breezy;81;65;S;14;47%;55%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Not as cold;36;19;Rather cloudy;39;28;NW;10;61%;44%;2

Vancouver, Canada;A shower;59;43;Becoming cloudy;59;48;E;5;64%;83%;2

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny;63;45;A bit of rain;51;44;NNW;5;76%;83%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Partly sunny;94;74;Mostly sunny and hot;91;72;N;5;61%;12%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;A little p.m. rain;45;36;A little a.m. rain;49;35;W;14;83%;57%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny;51;40;Periods of sun;52;36;WSW;11;75%;44%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Sunny intervals;57;52;Rain and drizzle;60;53;NNW;20;71%;89%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;76;An afternoon shower;92;75;NNW;5;73%;48%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;Rain;61;38;Mostly sunny;55;34;ENE;3;55%;2%;4

