Over 8,300 kilograms of dioxin-contaminated Chinese mitten crabs, also known as hairy crabs, that were imported from China have been sold in markets in New Taipei and Yilan County without approval, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said Friday.

The tainted hairy crabs, a prized seasonal delicacy which were stored in the importers' warehouses, were shipped to an aquatic farm, named "Hsiao Ching Kuei Aquafarm," in Yilan and "I Ta Seafood" in New Taipei, FDA Northern Center Deputy Director Cheng Wei-chih said when asked about the agency's progress in investigating the matter.

The FDA revealed on Wednesday that three batches of hairy crabs imported from Anhui and Jiangxi Provinces by two companies weighing a total of around 15,000 kg were already being sold to distributors before the results of safety tests at the border were completed.

The test results, released on Oct. 23, showed excessive amounts of dioxin and dioxin-like polychlorinated biphenyl (DL-PCB) in the crabs, the agency said in a statement released on Oct. 24, but the importers had already sold some of the shipments before receiving permission.

It is normal for Customs to release fresh food products to importers before tests results are received on the understanding that the products cannot be sold before the items are confirmed to be safe.

Cheng said on Friday that 8,306 kg of dioxin-tainted hairy crabs were already being distributed in local markets while the remaining 6,647.82 kg of the crabs stored in the importers' warehouses were seized by health authorities.

Prosecutors and investigators are still tracking down the channels through which the tainted crabs were sold, Cheng said.

The FDA is also mulling restrictions on imports from the Chinese aquafarms where the tainted hairy crabs originated, Cheng said.

Under FDA regulations, the safety limit for dioxin in food products is 3.5 picograms (one trillionth of a gram) per gram (pg/g) in wet weight and 6.5 pg/g for DL-PCB.

The examined samples from the three batches of imported crabs were found to contain as high as 27 pg/g, 25 pg/g, and 10.6 pg/g of dioxin and DL-PCB combined, respectively, according to the FDA.

The Act Governing Food Safety and Sanitation stipulates that food found to contain excessive amounts of toxins is subject to a fine ranging from NT$60,000 (US$1,935) to NT$200 million.

Companies deemed to have committed serious offenses can be ordered to shut down.

Individuals found to violate the act's restrictions on dioxins are subject to a penalty of seven years in prison, accompanied by a fine of up to NT$80,000 depending on court judgment.

Dioxins, a group of chemically-related compounds that are persistent environmental pollutants, are highly toxic and can cause reproductive and developmental problems, damage the immune system, interfere with hormones and also cause cancer, according to the World Health Organization. (By Chang Ming-hsuan and Elizabeth Hsu)