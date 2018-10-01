TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan Cement Corporation announced Friday it was setting up a joint venture in the Netherlands with Turkey’s Oyak Cement Group.

The Taiwanese company will spend US$1.1 billion (NT$34 billion) at the most to form a new affiliate, provisionally named Dutch TCC Holdings, which would set up a joint venture with Oyak, the Liberty Times reported. The Taiwanese would hold 40 percent of the shares in the joint venture, the Turkish one 60 percent.

A Taiwan Cement board meeting on Thursday agreed to the plan and engaged Chairman Nelson Chang (張安平) to hold talks with Oyak.

The Turkish company has a market share of 16 percent in its own country, and any deal by Taiwan Cement would greatly enhance the international visibility of the latter, the Liberty Times reported.

Top managers said Taiwan Cement could, for the first time, step outside Asia, while Turkey’s position on the Mediterranean coast also offered interesting prospects for expansion.

One of the reasons for the Taiwanese company’s internationalization was the cooling off and saturation of the Chinese market, according to the Liberty Times report.

The Turkish company forms part of OYAK Holding, a subsidiary of the pension fund of the Armed Forces. The group also co-owns car manufacturer Oyak-Renault and steel producer Erdemir.