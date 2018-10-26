KIGALI, Rwanda (AP) — The Latest on the FIFA Council meeting (all times local):

1:05 p.m.

A $25 billion overhaul of world soccer competitions is on hold after mounting disapproval from European leaders and clubs saw FIFA President Gianni Infantino accept more consultation was necessary.

A taskforce of regional confederation presidents headed by Infantino will explore in more detail the merits of the new formats, a climb down by the FIFA leader who started the week hoping for an agreement in principle on revamping the Club World Cup and establishing a Global Nations League.

Infantino says the council agreed to "bolster the consultation process" before the next FIFA Council meeting in Miami in March.

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin thwarted Infantino's desire to secure the agreement at Friday's meeting after gathering complaints from European clubs and leagues.

Ceferin said after leaving the meeting that "common sense prevailed."

10:00 a.m.

A FIFA decision on a $25 billion overhaul of competitions was expected to be delayed again after opposition from European soccer leaders and clubs intensified.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino had hoped to secure an agreement from his council on the concept of revamping the Club World Cup and establishing a Global Nations League.

Instead, a taskforce is set to be created to explore in more detail the merits of the new formats, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the conversations ahead of the council meeting were private.

By backing down in the face of UEFA opposition, Infantino was likely to avoid the prospect of European representatives carrying out a threat to walk out of the meeting when the new competitions were discussed.

