SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Officials say eight rebels and two Indian soldiers have been killed in gunbattles in disputed Kashmir that sparked violent anti-India protests by residents seeking an end to Indian rule in the region.

Police say Indian troops laid siege to a village in northwestern Sopore area Friday, leading to an exchange of gunfire in which two militants and a soldier were killed.

Six militants were killed in fighting with Indian troops at two places in Kashmir on Thursday.

The clashes triggered large anti-India protests and clashes as thousands of people marched near the sites of the fighting in solidarity with rebels.

Militants also attacked an army camp in southern Tral area, killing a soldier and wounding another late Thursday.

India and Pakistan claim the divided territory of Kashmir in its entirety.