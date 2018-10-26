10 Things to Know for Today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. NATIONWIDE SEARCH FOR PERPETRATOR OF MAIL BOMB PLOT

Investigators have been searching coast-to-coast for the culprit and motives behind the series of explosive devices sent to critics of the president, with fresh focus on a postal facility in Florida.

2. POLITICS QUICKLY OVERSHADOW HOPES FOR ACCORD

With the country on edge over a widening pipe-bomb scare, talk of national unity quickly gave way to finger-pointing. President Trump blamed the media for fomenting anger in society, while candidates traded partisan broadsides.

3. HOW INFIRMARIES BECOME PRISONS IN AFRICA

It's no secret that hospitals in Congo detain patients who cannot pay their bills. The only ones who claim they don't know what's happening there it seems, are the major health donors and agencies who invest billions of dollars in the country, the AP finds.

4. NO LIGHTS, NO WATER, NO SEWERS

More than two weeks after the powerful eyewall of Hurricane Michael, rural parts of Florida's Panhandle still lack basic services.

5. JOURNALIST'S MURDER CASE FAR FROM SOLVED

Saudi Arabia's chief prosecutor will arrive in Turkey on Sunday as part of the investigation into the killing of Jamal Khashoggi, while his has been allowed him to come to the U.S.

6. MIGRANT CARAVAN GETS A LITTLE HELP FROM THE LOCALS

In the Mexican town of Pijijiapan, residents turned out in force to aid the travelers as they streamed in on foot, offering shelter, food and medical treatment.

7. YOUNG KIDS TARGETED BY ASSAILANT IN CHINA

A knife-wielding, 39-year-old woman who injured 14 children at a kindergarten in the western Chinese city of Chongqing on Friday was taken into custody but her motives were not yet known.

8. REMAINS OF LGBTQ MOVEMENT FIGURE BEING INTERRED IN DC

The ashes of Matthew Shepard, whose brutal murder in the 1990s became a rallying cry for the gay rights movement, will be laid to rest in Washington National Cathedral.

9. IRISH SINGER CONVERTS TO ISLAM

Sinead O'Connor says she has changed her name to Shuhada' Davitt and is now a Muslim.

10. DODGERS' HOPES REST ON ROOKIE RIGHT-HANDER

Walker Buehler will try to yank Los Angeles out of a 2-0 deficit against the Boston Red Sox when the World Series shifts to Dodger Stadium for Game 3 on Friday.