German jailed in Turkey on terrorism charges

A Turkish court on Friday sentenced a German man to six years and three months in prison for membership of a terrorist organization. In addition, he received a further suspended sentence of one year and eight months in jail for entering a military exclusion zone. His lawyer told news agency DPA that they plan on appealing the sentence.

Since last year, a number of German citizens have been detained in Turkey, putting serious strain on relations between Berlin and Ankara.

Details of the case

Patrick K. was arrested on the Turkish-Syrian border on March 14.

At the time, Turkish media reported that authorities found photographs and digital media related to the Democratic Union Party (PYD) and Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) on him.

Turkish authorities charged him with membership of the Kurdish People's Protection Unit (YPG), the armed wing of the PYD, which Turkey classifies as a terrorist group along with the PKK.

Local authorities also reportedly said that Patrick K. confessed to wanting to join PYD/YPG and that he'd served for several years in the German military.

His family said that the 29-year-old was in the area to go hiking. At the time of his arrest, the Bundeswehr told DW that Patrick K. was never a member of the German military.

German minister in Turkey:

Strained ties over 'political arrests':

The verdict coincided with German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier's two-day visit to Turkey. Altmaier underscored Berlin's commitment to "compliance with human rights and press freedom," but shied away from directly calling out the Turkish government. Berlin's economy minister is traveling with some 30A series of arrests of German nationals in Turkey last year led to deeply strained ties between Berlin and Ankara. In the aftermath of a failed coup attempt in 2016, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's government jailed thousands of people under sweeping anti-terror laws. Several dual German-Turkish nationals were also detained, including Welt correspondent Deniz Yücel, human rights activist Peter Steudtner, as well as journalist Mesale Tolu. Many have since been released from prison in Turkey, but still face charges there.

